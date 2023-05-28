What to do when a tooth falls out: what are the causes and all the possible solutions

The loss of a tooth can happen not only at a young age and it is useful to pay attention to causes and solutions.

The tooth loss in old age it is normal, however it is not always exclusive to the elderly. Edentulousness can in fact be connected to different phenomena, even for the youngest.

Locate them cause it is essential to understand whether or not there are even significant problems, adopting subsequent solutions just as much to prevent it from happening again and to avoid major damage.

Tooth loss: causes and solutions

Tooth loss, whether it is caused by a caries, age, and pathologies from the gums or from an actual extraction, it has an important impact inside the mouth. When one of the structures fails, chewing changes, causing a violent impact even on posture, neck and aspects that we cannot imagine.

Even just one dente so it matters, regardless of his placement. This means that a solution must be found. The implant or the removable prosthesis are not only important in terms of aesthetics and, therefore, to have a beautiful and shining smile after a tooth has fallen out, but they also serve to maintain the position of the teeth.

When an item is removed, such as for a part of the scaffolding, you risk destroying everything. The teeth will begin to move and even those of the other arch will undergo changes because the different pressure they will have from the opposite teeth will cause a problem important. This means don’t underestimate the functionality aspect.

The important thing, to prevent the loss of a tooth, is to pay attention to oral hygiene. Therefore, deep cleansing is essential at least twice a day, better three times and in any case after main meals and early in the morning. The teeth should be brushed before breakfast to prevent the substances that have accumulated during the night from reacting with the sugars and after lunch and dinner, allowing about thirty minutes to pass, to give the saliva the time to operate its cleaning action of the oral cavity. In addition to an adequate toothbrush, it is also important to rinse with mouthwash and clean every corner with dental floss.

The visits to the dentist must be periodic and always accurate, in case of removal or loss of the tooth it is important to evaluate the solutions together. With the actual implant, the roots are replaced, then a new tooth is inserted into the bone, with long-term stability. The prosthesis removable are cheaper and can also be removed because they are fixed with external hooks.