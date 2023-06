Almost every fourth person in Austria (1.8 million) lives with chronic pain. “Basically, pain has a warning and protective function and is an indispensable part of human sensory perception – but if it doesn’t go away, it puts a massive strain on the psyche and quality of life,” says Primaria Silvia Dobler, head of anesthesiology and emergency medicine at the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum in Kirchdorf .

Share this: Twitter

Facebook