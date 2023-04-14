Atrial fibrillation is a common heart condition that can be caused by multiple factors. What you need to know when things get serious.

The atrial fibrillation it is a condition in which the heart beats irregularly and can lead to serious health problems. While most cases of atrial fibrillation are manageable with the appropriate treatment, some cases can become serious. Read on to learn more.

atrial fibrillation

Seek medical help right away

If you have atrial fibrillation and develop symptoms such as dizziness, respiratory difficulties, chest pains o faintingit is important to seek medical assistance immediately. These symptoms may indicate a serious condition and require immediate attention.

Pharmacological treatments

If you have severe atrial fibrillation, medications can be used to control your heart rhythm and prevent complications such asheart failure. Antiarrhythmic drugs can help restore a normal heart rhythm, while blood thinner drugs can prevent blood clots from forming.

Cardioversione

Cardioversion is a treatment that uses an electric shock to restore normal heart rhythm. It is performed in a hospital under medical supervision and is generally reserved for patients with severe atrial fibrillation.

Ablation

Ablation is a treatment that uses radiofrequency energy or lasers to destroy the abnormal areas of heart tissue that cause atrial fibrillation. It is performed in the hospital and may be useful for patients with severe atrial fibrillation who do not respond to drug treatments.

What are the common causes of atrial fibrillation?

Atrial fibrillation can be caused by several factors, including:

Heart disease: Heart disease, such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, and valve disease, can increase your risk of developing atrial fibrillation. Heart electrical system problems: Problems such as sick sinus syndrome, Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, and other congenital anomalies of the heart’s electrical system can cause atrial fibrillation. Lung diseases: Lung diseases, such as sleep apnea, pulmonary embolism, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation. Alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation. Age: Advanced age is a risk factor for atrial fibrillation. Lifestyle: An unhealthy lifestyle, which includes an unbalanced diet, lack of physical activity and smoking, can increase the risk of atrial fibrillation. Medical conditions: Certain medical conditions, such as an overactive thyroid gland, diabetes, and obesity, can increase your risk of atrial fibrillation.

In summary

Atrial fibrillation is a serious heart condition that requires immediate medical attention. If the situation becomes severe, there are several treatment options available, including medications, cardioversion, and ablation. The most appropriate treatment depends on the specific needs of the patient and the severity of the condition. If you suspect you have atrial fibrillation or develop severe symptoms, it’s important to seek medical help right away.

