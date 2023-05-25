What to do with Gundermann in the lawn? Simple Steps & Tips!

To ensure that well-tended green areas are not affected by ground ivy in the lawn, a number of countermeasures must be taken in late spring. If the plant is already established in the garden, controlling it can be a bit more challenging, although it often takes longer. Usually it is even two growing seasons before you get rid of them. This could prompt you to take the necessary steps in good time to keep your lawn thriving. Here is some useful information and sample control remedies that can help you with this gardening issue.

Why not leave the ground ivy in the lawn?

The so-called earth ivy or real ground ivy is an evergreen herb that is widespread and prefers shady, moist areas. It also withstands unfavorable conditions and competes intensely with neighboring plants for soil nutrients. In addition, ground ivy can quickly become dominant in the lawn and crowd out the lush lawn grass as it grows. It is accordingly a creeping groundcover that can form its roots and leaves around other plants in the garden soil. For this reason, this type of plant is considered aggressive and is often difficult to remove from lawns.

Before you destroy ground ivy in the lawn with herbicides

You can take some preventive measures instead of using weed killer before chemically controlling ground ivy in the lawn. For example, although weeding is a tedious gardening job, it proves to be an effective control method for this plant variety. This is because the growth of the intruder on your lawn is an indicator that your grass does not have the ideal growing conditions. Instead, it will be crowded out by the ground ivy, so you could try leaving fewer shaded areas in the garden.

In addition, you should also check your garden soil for any drainage problems and measure its pH to prevent weeds. Another step, but one that can be cumbersome and costly, is to replace the affected area with shade-tolerant grass varieties. However, the roots of the ground ivy are deep and extensive, allowing it to continue to sprout for a while. It is therefore also important to remove the plant with the flowers so that no further seeds spread and further promote their growth. If these measures do not help, your only option is to use herbicides. You may also want to add mulch or weed control to keep moldy soil from sprouting.

How can you spot ground ivy in the lawn?

In order to use the right control methods, it is also important to make sure that you are dealing with the appropriate plant variety. Although it grows quite vigorously in the fall, ground ivy can flower between March and July and is prominent in the lawn. Here are some other typical characteristics that will help you identify the weed.

You can easily identify ground ivy by its rounded leaves with jagged edges. These grow further away from the stem with leaf stalks and can also reach a length of 1 to 3 centimeters.

Another feature is its small purple flowers that can be seen in spring and summer.

With vertical growth, ground ivy forms square stems, which are also a typical feature of the mint family.

You can also recognize ground ivy by its slightly fragrant scent after mowing the lawn.

Given favorable growing conditions, ground ivy forms a carpet in the lawn as it is a groundcover.

Nodules are also present on the leaves of the ground ivy, which form roots when they come in contact with the soil. This can make manual weeding difficult as each rooted node creates a new plant in the soil. In such cases, a suitable garden tool will help, or you could scarify the ground ivy in the lawn to slow down new growth. The same effect can be achieved by growing sun-loving plants to naturally combat ground ivy in the lawn. Native grasses are also well adapted to the climatic conditions and should be able to resist the ground ivy more.

When you need to chemically combat ground ivy in the lawn

The most effective herbicides against ground moss are 2,4-dichlorophenoxyacetic acid and triclopyr. These are best used in the fall months, when the weather is cloudy and temperatures are low. It is also advisable to choose a time when no rainfall is expected for at least 2 days after chemical application. Read the product label carefully to determine application amounts and re-application schedule, if needed.

Be sure to wear protective clothing and eye protection when using weed killers.

Inspect the affected areas first, but ground ivy often grows in the shade of trees or shrubs.

Only spray the ground ivy plant leaves to prevent any damage to the lawn or neighboring plants.

Do not apply chemicals in strong winds or sun as this could affect other crops. Any woody or broadleaf plant that comes into contact with an herbicide can be damaged or killed.

You should then notice within a few weeks that the ground ivy in the lawn is brownish and wilted. Wait at least 20 days before reapplying herbicides.

For lawns, the application can only be twice a year and cannot exceed 4 liters of product per hectare per year. Use caution when applying in hot weather and only spot treat the area to avoid burning your weed.

Tips to prevent regrowth

To prevent weeds like ground ivy from returning to your lawn, you should take some preventive measures. In this way you prevent the future spread of invasive weeds on lawns: