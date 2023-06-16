What to do with summer flu? Treating common symptoms when a common cold is disrupting summer 2023!

Why is it that you have to ask yourself, even when the outside temperatures are high, what to do if you have summer flu? More and more people have to deal with this, which can be very frustrating, especially during the holiday season. The symptoms when the flu occurs in summer are not always easy to recognize either, as they can resemble a cold. In addition, the viral infection in summer flu can be contagious, which requires some protective measures to protect others from it. Here is some useful information and tips that can help you cope better in such a situation.

Why do you get infected in the heat and what to do with summer flu?

Normally, the flu virus causes uncomfortable symptoms in the respiratory tract, with the viral infection affecting a large proportion of the population every year. In the summer months, however, it can be more difficult to contract such a disease. This is because influenza viruses are most active mainly in autumn and winter. During this time of year, dry air, low temperatures, and time spent indoors also contribute to the higher incidence. Accordingly, during the flu season, the virus takes advantage of the low humidity and cold environment, leading to increased susceptibility to infection.

Although influenza is contagious all year round, there are significantly fewer cases in the summer between May and September. Even if the probability of this is lower, many people get it. Similar to the course of the disease in autumn, summer flu takes between three days and two weeks to develop before the virus develops. Additionally, it can take anywhere from a day to a week before symptoms appear. But would it make sense to take medication for summer flu and when are the antiviral drugs most effective?

How can a viral infection be treated medically in summer?

Antiviral medication should usually be taken within 48 hours of the onset of symptoms to counteract the duration and severity of the condition. If the person is also vaccinated against it, the active substance should be able to help further. In addition, mild to moderate respiratory infections caused by the flu virus can be treated without medical help with plenty of rest and sufficient fluid intake.

A combined approach with over-the-counter drugs such as acetaminophen would be useful if you have a high fever, muscle pain, or other more serious condition. Those with strong immune systems usually experience no symptoms, or only mild symptoms that go away on their own. In some cases, however, summer flu can lead to complications that require hospitalization and concomitant therapy. But how do you distinguish summer viruses from the common flu and which symptoms of the summer virus are most common in the summer months?

Which symptoms are typical and what to do at home with summer flu?

In the summertime, many different viruses infect humans, most of which belong to the group of enteroviruses. The heat favors the best conditions for their development and the clinical picture is very similar regardless of the stress: fever, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. However, the 2023 summer flu also has an asymptomatic course, with the infection being relatively mild and requiring no medical attention. If infection occurs within 2-3 days, it does not pose a threat, but what do children do with summer flu if they have severe symptoms? Medicine does not offer any special antidotes against such viruses, although you as parents could treat your little ones’ symptoms in a symptom-oriented manner.

Above all, it is important to act as if you were dealing with ordinary flu by eating healthily and resting. Usually, in summer, viral infection begins quickly and unexpectedly, usually with an increase in body temperature. Hence, it is advisable to stay home and hydrated by consuming pure water, teas or fresh fruit juices. As a result, if you boost your immunity, the temperature usually begins to drop even on the second day. In summer flu, epidemiologists are currently trying to prevent the emergence of some more serious strains of the virus that cause neurological manifestations such as encephalitis or meningitis. In 2023, however, there will be few such cases.

Can you prevent the flu in summer?

There are people who have higher health risks after such a virus infection, which is why special caution is required for them. This includes pregnant women, older people over 65 years of age, people with a weakened immune system, and children under 2 years of age. In all cases, timely diagnosis and treatment are extremely important for successful treatment. In addition, while there is no guarantee that you will be safe from summer flu, some timely protection could reduce the risk. Therefore, given the symptoms, you can try to boost your immune system by eating fruits and vegetables and lean meat.

Mental health is also an important factor, and good sleep is essential for a better immune system. Therefore, try to get at least 7 hours of sleep every night by using less media. Another effective measure is to wash your hands regularly and take showers as often as possible during the summer. As is the case with other seasonal flus, the same hygiene rules also apply in the summer months. Also, pay more attention to disinfecting yourself and your belongings after staying in public areas. But what about if you already have a flu infection and what else can you do with the help of home remedies if you have summer flu?

How to support the body and what to do to relieve the symptoms of summer flu?

If you’ve already contracted the flu virus, there are some steps you can take to relieve summer flu-like symptoms. To that end, there are some home remedies and self-treatment methods you can try if you cannot see your doctor right away.

Combine over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen and acetaminophen with cough suppressants and take them with plenty of fluids.

For a sore throat, try to drink as much broth, tea, and warm drinks as possible, as these have beneficial effects.

Ventilate your home or the room you are in, or use humidifiers when you can to make breathing easier.

Inhale with a cough and runny nose with chamomile, as it also has a positive effect on the respiratory tract.

Eat light meals that are not too spicy or greasy to avoid upsetting your stomach.

Add foods and dishes like chicken soup, broccoli, spinach, blueberries, tomatoes, garlic, yogurt and honey to your daily menu. All of these are vitamin-rich and probiotic food sources known to help the immune system fight viruses.

