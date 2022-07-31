In the summer, drinking is especially important, but if you want to truly hydrate, avoid juices, sugary drinks and alcohol. Let’s discover a series of drinks that could come in handy during periods of intense heat.

The best drink to hydrate is always water, possibly natural and at room temperature. There are people, however, who find it very difficult to drink it and sometimes you also have the desire for something fresh, but which also has a thirst-quenching taste.

Drinks for the summer: what to drink to stay hydrated

Here is one series of fresh and thirst-quenching drinks that might help you stay hydrated during the summer, characterized by the excessive heat.

Strawberry and basil water

Change yours daily water regime with this strawberry and basil alternative. This drink is perfect to take to the beach, perhaps in a thermos to keep it cool, and to sip when you’re just relaxing.

Flavored sparkling water

If you don’t feel like drinking plain water, try flavor it with ginger, lime and mint. These ingredients have effects anti-inflammatoryI am stomach calms and should stimulate the immune system. A light mix, detoxifying and thirst quenching.

Green mango juice

Il green mango juice it is a famous drink that is served and prepared throughout l’India during l’estate. It is not only tasty, but it offers a number of health benefits. L’Aam panna (can be found under this name) is based on green mango (unripe), cuminmint, salt, jaggery . IS rich in vitamins A, B1, B2, C and minerals such as potassium, sodium, magnesium, iron.

Flavored buttermilk

Il flavored buttermilk is a preparation for curd base and water with a little roasted cumin powder and black salt. Since it is one bevanda probioticsit goes a long way good for the intestine. In addition, it is packed with vitamin B complex. It can therefore be ideal for improve digestion and to hydrate your body.

Cucumber lemonade

The lemonade it’s a classic summer drink you can’t go wrong with. From a nutritional point of view, it is as good as water. The lemon is detoxifying and moisturizing at the same time. Add some cucumber slices which help cool your body and reduce the risk of hot flashes in the summer sun.

Coconut water

Coconut water it’s a refreshing drink with a sweet taste, reminiscent of hazelnut; is rich in fibre, soccer, magnesium, iron, sodium and potassium. It is also a great one source of electrolytes e hydrates good body. Just be careful to read the labels: it must not contain added sugars.

Hibiscus iced tea

Il iced tea with Hibiscus although it appears as an exotic drink, it still provides the same refreshing properties as water or even lemonade. IS a gentler alternative to the classic tea and it will be very pleasant to try and offer to friends.

What are you waiting for hydrate you with these fantastic drinks not to suffer the excessive heat?