For your fitness it is important to choose what to eat after training: here are five recipes that may be suitable.

Among the most important aspects to take into consideration when trying to obtain or maintain proper physical shape is to think carefully about what to eat after finishing a training session. The diet it is very important not only for growth but also for the aspect related to muscle recovery, as the body has an enormous need for the suitable fuel to counteract the typical post-workout fatigue phenomena. It is therefore essential to take the right foods to keep your body healthy, giving preference to foods such as green leafy vegetables, eggs, fish or even cereals as much as possible. So let’s see five recipes very useful for this purpose.

Eating in the post workout: five recipes

As for the breakfast early in the morninga good idea for the meal to be consumed in the very first hours of your day can be made up of bread with jam, with orange juice or even with a banana, but an alternative could also be represented by the proteins of a yogurt or the good fats of dried fruit.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN >>> The best exercises to tone and strengthen the inner thigh

For the lunch after training, it is necessary to favor calcium, proteins and vegetables, which improve the health of both bones and muscles. A good idea could be that of a wholemeal sandwich with fresh spinach and ricotta, with the complex carbohydrates of the bread that guarantee a large dose of energy to our body and with ricotta which is instead an excellent source of essential amino acids. Lettuce, on the other hand, guarantees antioxidants and vitamin C.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Federica Pellegrini’s liquid diet: what it is and how it works

For it snack after the afternoon workout we must aim to take simple sugars. The ideal could therefore be a seasonal fruit or even a little cheese or yogurt. For fruit, kiwi or banana contain a large amount of minerals that help in the fatigue phase immediately after training, while dairy products are an excellent source of protein. Finally there is the dinner after the evening workout: before going to sleep you must not overdo the calories, so you must aim for a light meal which could be for example based on bresaola, rocket and wholemeal bread.