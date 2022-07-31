Heartburn is a disorder that unites many Italians: let’s find out together everything you need to know about this annoyance by analyzing what to eat and what to avoid.

Il stomach ache it is a negative health condition that unites many Italians. It manifests itself with discomfort and inflammation in the retrosternal area, right at the beginning of the stomach. It can cause a lot of concern as it is located in an area very close to the heart, suggesting heart problems. But why this verification bother? It can happen to anyone because of apoor nutrition and then of excessive meals or with toppings outside the recommended doses. It can also occur in conjunction with periods of excessive or stress or when you go to bed immediately after eating. Finally, its presence can be associated with adjacent pathologies such as gastritis, gastroesophageal reflux or peptic ulcer. In this case, let’s find out together what to eat and what to avoid to soothe the pain.

Heartburn, here’s what to eat and what to avoid

A first rule to use in these situations is to increase the number of meals but decrease the amount of food eaten. In the same way it will be essential have dinner at least 2 hours before I respect the time to go to bed so that our body has the necessary time to digest. To soothe the discomfort, however, it will be necessary to increase the intake of fibre in nutrition: green light for fruit, vegetables, legumes and cereals.

As for the proteins instead it would be recommended to take mainly lean ones: it yogurt macro in fact, it greatly reduces stomach inflammation, bringing immense benefits. Fermented soy-based products such as, for example, are highly recommended miso where he tempeh. They will in fact help reduce the frequency of heartburn events. As for drinks, it is obviously recommended to drink much water and to prepare herbal teas based on fennel, mallow or chamomile seeds.

As for the foods to avoid, let’s start with a little advice: never drink drinks that are too hot or too cold. In fact, the thermal shock could cause an increase in discomfort. They will then be limited to the maximum i tomatoes, the citrus fruits eh sauces as they contain many acids capable of raising the bar of burning. Both can be eaten meats that the pesci but it will be necessary to prefer a lean cut and fast cooking. Then stay away from alcohol, super alcoholic, coffee, cold tea e chocolate: they will only make the situation worse.

Now you have all the tools you need to better fight heartburn by knowing what to do if it occurs. Finally, if the condition excludes daily well-being and the classic motility with which one faces everyday life, we advise you to rely on the advice of a doctor or a industry expert.