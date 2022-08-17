Suffer from gastric reflux: find out what to eat and what to avoid

The gastroesophageal reflux disease it is a problem that affects many people. Let’s find out the causes, symptoms and best remedies, what to eat and what to avoid

Gastroesophageal reflux, or GER, is a common problem in children, but it also occurs in some healthy adults. This is a rise in the esophagus of the gastric juices found in the stomach, and which can cause a sensation similar to that which precedes vomiting or regurgitation, although this is not necessarily the case. Acid regurgitation occurs just when gastric juices come into contact with the walls of the esophagus and this usually happens after meals. If the problem does not remain sporadic but becomes constant and prolonged over time, it is no longer just a disorder, but becomes a real disease that can lead to other problems. Let’s find out everything about gastric reflux: what to eat, how to fight it and what are the symptoms and causes of this problem!

Acid Reflux Disorder

Gastroesophageal reflux: the most frequent symptoms

But what are the main symptoms of gastric reflux? This problem, in addition to being quite unpleasant, brings with it a number of complications. Among the most frequent problems are:

– Stomach ache

– Acid regurgitation

– Chest pain

– Reflux cough

– Sore throat

– Hoarseness

In particular, reflux cough is very common, a dry and difficult to recognize cough, which usually occurs after meals, but which should not be underestimated. If it becomes chronic, consult your doctor immediately. These symptoms can be mild and infrequent when it comes to an occasional ailment. However, if esophageal reflux becomes chronic it can become an obstacle in daily life that should not be underestimated because it can lead to erosion in the esophagus such as reflux esophagitis or even ulcers.

The causes of gastroesophageal reflux

This disease can be traced to multiple causes, such as a hiatus hernia or a malfunction of the valve that divides the esophagus from the stomach. Precisely for this reason, if the problem persists, it is good to consult your doctor immediately and establish any investigations.

Among other causes, there are also problems related to an incorrect lifestyle such as poor diet, obesity, but also smoking and alcohol. Moreover, this pathology also often occurs during the period of pregnancy.

Gastroesophageal reflux: treatment and remedies

There are numerous remedies for gastric reflux, small steps that can be taken to try to prevent or solve it. In any case, always consult your doctor in case you experience any alarming symptoms, such as sudden weight loss, severe chest pain or even digestive bleeding or anemia.

Once the gastroesophageal reflux disease has been diagnosed through special tests such as gastroscopy, the examination of the digestive tract, you can move on to treatment to minimize the symptoms or to eliminate the problem directly. However, there are some tips that should be followed to reduce the problem even before using drugs.

Tests for esophageal reflux

First of all, you do not have to force the chest area: therefore avoid tight clothes, belts and so on. Also, if you are a smoker, try to quit (at least during the time you are experiencing reflux symptoms). As for meals, make an effort to eat slowly and not go to bed immediately afterwards (rather take a walk). You can also sleep with your head up, to avoid nocturnal inconveniences.

Gastroesophageal reflux: what to eat and what to avoid

Gastric reflux: what to eat?

Nutrition is also very important to help eliminate the problem. Is there a gastroesophageal reflux diet? Certainly nutrition is a fundamental part of this disorder and a correct and balanced diet can in fact help fight it, or at least manage it.

The foods to be absolutely avoided are those that are acidic and that stimulate inflammation such as:

– Spicy foods and spices

– Alcohol and coffee

– Fried and particularly fatty foods

– Tomatoes

– Citrus fruits

– Ask

– Chocolate

Foods for and against reflux

At the same time it is advisable to drink a lot of water, so as to dilute the acids in the stomach, reduce the amount of food during meals and at the same time eat often, so as to buffer the basal secretion of gastric acids.

If the problem persists despite all these precautions then it will be your doctor’s concern to prescribe some specific drugs such as antacids and prokinetic drugs that are used to improve the cleaning of the esophagus by preventing the reflux of acid material.