It is estimated that in Italy osteoporosis affects about 5,000,000 people, mainly postmenopausal women (80%). A predominantly female pathology, therefore, which – according to national epidemiological studies – afflicts 23% of women over 40 years of age.

As we read on the website of the Higher Institute of Health, osteoporosis is a condition characterized by decrease in bone mass and the deterioration of the microarchitecture of the bone tissue: this leads to an increase in bone fragility and consequent increased risk of fractures, which occur mainly in the wrist, vertebrae and proximal femur areas.

Ma preventing it is possible, experts assure. First of all through a correct lifestyle: regularly practicing physical activity and adopting healthy eating habits is the most important strategy for safeguarding bone health.

The diet against osteoporosis

Following a proper diet is important for the health of our bones, especially in the early stages of life. As stated in the brochure by the Ministry of Health “Help your bones! At the table, with physical activity and sun. Osteoporosis and lifestyles “often, in fact, during growth and development, during any physiological conditions such as pregnancy and menopause or in case of pathological conditions (taking particular drugs, any concomitant pathologies), the daily requirements of calcium, the most important micronutrient in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis, are not met.

Calcium requirement

The calcium requirement for a day varies throughout the stages of life.

Infants <1 year: 0.6 g

From 1 to 6 years: 0.8 g

From 7 to 10 years: 1 g

11 to 17 years: 1.2 g

From 18 to 29 years: 1 g

Women aged 30 to 49: 0.8 g

Women 50+ years: 1.2 – 1.5 g

Men aged 30 to 59: 0.8 g

Men 60+: 1 g

In women during the third trimester of pregnancy and in breastfeeding, the optimal amount is about 1.5 grams of calcium per day.

In women of age post-menopausale a calcium intake of 1.2 to 1.5 grams is recommended in the absence of estrogen replacement therapy, on the other hand in the presence of estrogen replacement therapy. on the other hand, in the presence of estrogen replacement therapy, the requirement is equal to 1 g.

Recommended foods

Football – reads in the brochure – it is taken through food and is found in:

Latte and other dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Drink at least one every day Cup of milk (200 ml), preferably partially skimmed and have a calcium-rich snack every day: a natural or fruit yogurt (125 g) or a fruit and milk smoothie. Consume 1 portion of cheese per week (100 g of fresh cheese such as mozzarella, crescenza, quartirolo, etc. or 60 g of aged cheese such as parmesan, parmesan, fontina, provolone, etc.).

and other dairy products such as yogurt and cheese. Drink at least one every day (200 ml), preferably partially skimmed and have a calcium-rich snack every day: a natural or fruit yogurt (125 g) or a fruit and milk smoothie. Consume 1 portion of cheese per week (100 g of fresh cheese such as mozzarella, crescenza, quartirolo, etc. or 60 g of aged cheese such as parmesan, parmesan, fontina, provolone, etc.). Pesce like the blue one (anchovies, sardines …), octopus, squid and shrimp. Eat calcium-rich fish 3 times a week.

like the blue one (anchovies, …), octopus, squid and shrimp. Eat calcium-rich fish 3 times a week. Vegetable. Lots of vegetables green like rocket, kale, turnip greens, i broccoli , artichokes, spinach, thistles. However, it should be remembered that calcium from vegetables is much less assimilable than that from dairy products.

green like rocket, kale, turnip greens, i , artichokes, spinach, thistles. However, it should be remembered that calcium from vegetables is much less assimilable than that from dairy products. Dried fruit (almonds, peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts). However, we must not exaggerate with the quantities because it is very caloric.

(almonds, peanuts, pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts). However, we must not exaggerate with the quantities because it is very caloric. Legumes in particular chickpeas, lentils, cannellini, borlotti and black eye beans.

in particular chickpeas, lentils, cannellini, borlotti and black eye beans. Drink at least 1.5 liters of water, better if rich in calcium. In addition, even a good orange juice, in addition to lots of vitamin C, potassium and beta carotene, can provide us with the right amount of calcium.

Food combinations

But be careful, the experts of the Ministry of Health recall. It is not enough to supplement your diet with foods rich in calcium, you must also take some precautions to better assimilate this fundamental micronutrient and avoid the errors that cause its dispersion.

Avoid taking calcium-rich foods along with foods rich in oxalates such as spinach, turnips, legumes, parsley, tomatoes, grapes, coffee, tea because these substances would prevent their absorption. For example, combining cheese and spinach means wasting some of the calcium contained in dairy products.

Reduce the use of salt and foods rich in sodium (sausages, bouillon cubes, canned or pickled foods): excess sodium increases the loss of calcium in the urine.

Avoid consuming a high amount of proteins because they increase the elimination of calcium in the urine.

Don’t overdo it with whole foods either rich in fiber because a right intake is healthy, but they can reduce calcium absorption.

Limit alcohol because it decreases calcium absorption and reduces the activity of cells that “build bone”.

Osteoporosis and vitamin D.

An important role is also played by the vitamin D, which helps the body absorb calcium from ingested foods and acts in bone remodeling processes. Vitamin D, however, is not very present in food and is synthesized above all with the exposure of the skin to sunlight. Small quantities are found in egg yolk, a certain amount is contained in fatty fish (herring, tuna, mackerel) while cod liver oil is very rich in it.

Expose yourself to the sun one hour a day, with hands, arms or face uncovered, is sufficient for a normal production of vitamin D. Better if the exposure also coincides with physical activity: movement is essential for a good maintenance of bone function and structure at all ages . In childhood and adolescence, it helps to achieve greater bone density than those who remain inactive. While in the elderly a little keeps the muscle strength in training, thus decreasing the risk of falls and fractures.