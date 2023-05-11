What to eat? Better to choose a diet that grows healthy and saves the planet

In the classroom we are deepening a path of food education that concerns the habits of a healthy diet and the sustainability of our choices. We have read various articles on the diet that makes you grow healthy and at the same time helps save the planet. Today the concepts of ecological footprint, zero km foods and the food pyramid are recurrent. The anti-obesity menu is the one with the least environmental impact. The ideal formula involves a plant-based diet, less meat and condiments, and fewer sweets. Carbohydrates, fruit, milk and vegetables should be consumed every day, meat, legumes and cheeses twice a week, while fish even three times, eggs once. These foods are eaten in the five meals of the day, distributing the caloric intake in the right proportions: breakfast is worth 30%, the snack 5%, lunch 35%, the second snack 10% and dinner 20%. double pyramid which includes both the food and the environmental ones. The latter considers foods with a high environmental impact precisely those that are most harmful to human health, such as red meat, while at the bottom there are fruit and vegetables, which therefore have a low environmental impact. A meat-based meal ‘costs’ the ecosystem three times more than a vegetarian one. Over 31 percent of our ecological footprint comes from consumption at the table. This is why there are zero kilometer foods, which come from the same place where they are consumed; in this way they arrive on our tables without having made long journeys and the production cycle is shorter. We believe that for a healthy diet that helps save the planet, sport must also be at the base: exercising helps at all ages. We should start eating more cereals and fresh products, encourage sustainable agriculture even more and we think that, in addition to taking action for your own health, it is very important to protect the environment, because we have only one Earth and we have a duty to take care of it treatment.

Aurora Caliendo and Sofia Mongelluzzo IIE, drawing by Riccardo Vanore IIE