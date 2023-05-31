What to eat during your period: expert advice

Do you know which foods to eat during the menstrual cycle and which ones should be avoided? Expert advice to reduce pain and discomfort.

The phase of the menstrual cycle is one of the most delicate for a woman. Pain, irritability, mood swings and general malaise are frequent in many women of childbearing age, when the menstrual cycle approaches and when it arrives. Fighting pain and discomfort is possible thanks to a healthy and balanced diet.

The symptoms of the arrival of the period are very similar: breast pain, mood swings, abdominal cramps. Some may also suffer from back pain and headaches. However, whatever the symptoms experts advise following a correct diet to better enjoy the daily life of the menstrual cycle.

The Nutritionist Alice Cancellato has listed some foods suitable for each phase of the menstrual cycle, and others that should be avoided in that period. The expert’s first advice is to drink lots of water (at least 2 liters a day) in order to avoid the dehydration headache typical of the menstrual period. Not only!

Menstrual cycle: what to eat and what not, expert advice

To prepare for the arrival of the cycle, the nutritionist recommends taking herbal teas against swelling, like fennel and birch. To appease the sense of hunger that increases more and more with the arrival of the period, Dr. Cancellato suggests eating carbohydrates such as pasta, bread and potatoes, but without exaggerating with the quantities.

In the phase of the actual menstrual cycle, however, the expert advises against the consumption of foods and drinks that can make some discomforts worse. Among these are tea, coffee, chocolate and alcohol. Green light instead to all foods that contain iron, essential to replenish the lost one. Iron-rich foods are red meat, legumes (beans, lentils), spinach and cabbage.

As the doctor claims, it is important to take care of the diet in all phases of the cycle, not just that of menstruation. Here because the nutritionist suggests paying attention to the diet also in the post cycle. Here fruit and vegetables should be consumed, but also good fats such as oil, avocado and dried fruit.

Last, but not least, is the ovulation phase. This occurs halfway between one cycle and another, approximately on the 14th day, and is the phase in which the ova are produced which, if fertilized, will give life to a child, otherwise they will be expelled in the next menstrual cycle. In this sentence the nutritionist recommends taking sweet potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, but also legumes and whole grainsuseful for the intestinal bacterial flora.