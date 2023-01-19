Breakfast, as we have come to discover in our lifetime, is the most important meal of the day. Precisely for this reason, we sometimes wonder what is best to have for breakfast to start the day full of energy. The first great piece of advice that we would like to give for a healthy diet is: don’t skip breakfast.

What to eat for breakfast? Here is the list of foods that give the most energy

Our body has been on an empty stomach for several hours in the morning and the basic substances to be active for the day are starting to run out. Furthermore, our body is dehydrated and needs to quickly restore liquids in order to restore the right mechanism of the organism. Drinking a couple of glasses of water as soon as you wake up hydrates the body and helps the body to remove the toxins accumulated during the night. To avoid feelings of tiredness, it is important to give the right weight and time to a healthy breakfast when you wake up.

A healthy breakfast should provide about 25% of the daily energy requirement. But it’s not just a mere count of the calories that are assimilated, the right weight must be given to the quality and variety of the foods we prefer. A balanced breakfast should be evaluated regularly with all nutrients: proteins, carbohydrates, sugars, fibres, fats, vitamins. The classic Italian breakfast with croissant and coffee is quite unbalanced in favor of sugars, and invariably leads to hunger again and in a short time, perhaps leading to an excess of snacks and not very caloric snacks between meals.

Healthy breakfast doesn’t necessarily have to be salty or sweet. The important thing is that it is balanced between the necessary nutrients. Among the best foods for breakfast we find whole grains, due to their lower glycemic index, slow release of energy. Let you have energy for the whole morning. Then we also have seasonal fruit. The perfect everyday breakfast should in fact contain at least one seasonal fruit to receive the right amount of vitamins and antioxidants.

Among the recommended fruits there are for example bananas, oranges and berries such as raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Finally, hazelnuts, almonds, cashews, pistachios that are part of the dried fruit category are also excellent foods to start the day in the best possible way.