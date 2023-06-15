To speed up your metabolism, start in the morning: here are 5 foods to eat for breakfast to make your body work better and lose weight

What to eat for breakfast if you want speed up your metabolism?

In fact, breakfast is the most important meal of the day because if it is healthy and balanced, it not only allows us to have the sprint necessary to face the day’s commitments, but also because it helps to keep the body active, making the faster metabolism.

The latter is the mechanism that allows you to transform ingested food into energy, burn calories and avoid accumulating extra pounds.

What we eat can speed up the metabolism

Choosing the right foods from the first meal of the day helps to keep it in balance and not let it get lazy.

The first mistake you shouldn’t make as soon as you wake up is therefore to skip breakfast: this bad habit forces the body to conserve fat reserves and consequently, to accumulate kilos and centimeters more easily.

To lend a hand to the metabolism, however, it is necessary to follow a balanced and varied diet. Space at the table at proteinai carbohydrates and you have good fats from the first meal of the day. All these substances are indispensable for its proper functioning. But in which foods are they found? And in what quantity to combine them to obtain the desired effect?

Ecco what to eat for breakfast to wake up the metabolism and give your diet a boost.

What to eat for breakfast to speed up your metabolism

Yogurt

Yogurt provides noble proteins.

They promote the production of glucagon, a hormone that stimulates the consumption of fat reserves.

Dried fruit

Almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts and all dried fruit in shell they are excellent sources of essential fatty acids.

These are “good” fats that promote the correct functioning of the metabolism.

Whole grains

Oats, rye and in general all Whole grains they are a good source of fiber that they prolong satiety e reduce the absorption of sugars and fats in the organism.

They then ensure carbohydrates that are essential for the proper functioning of the metabolism.

Avocado

This fruit is rich in beneficial fats like the precious Omega 3 and Omega 6 which are excellent allies of the proper functioning of the metabolism.

Latte

Milk ensures proteins that favor the production of the hormone glucagon, which stimulates the consumption of fat reserves and promotes lean body mass.

