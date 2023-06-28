What to eat for constipation? The remedies within everyone’s reach and the diet with the right foods

What is that

Constipation is a very common problem, which is often addressed with do-it-yourself based on self-prescribed drugs or self-decided diet. In reality, constipation has precise characteristics and is divided into two main types: acute or chronic.

Acute constipation is a transitory condition that can arise, for example, after a trip, after antibiotic therapy; chronic constipation, on the other hand, affects the subject for many consecutive months.

When you really talk about a problem

The common and generalized mistake is often to think you’re constipated if you don’t go to the bathroom every day, but that’s not the case. And before following some advice (below, ed) to avoid constipation, you should understand if there is really a need for it.

«We start talking about “possible constipation” when a person evacuates less than three times a week – explains Ilaria Prandoni, biologist and nutritionist of Palazzo della Salute of the San Donato Group -. Up to three times a week is a “normal” condition, provided there is no pain or very hard stools. It is not only the frequency that determines the presence of a problem, but it is also the volume, the consistency of the stools, the ease of evacuation ».

The causes are important

Having clarified how to understand if there is a problem, there is a first “line of intervention” that everyone can approach, which concerns diet and lifestyles.

Beware, however, of the underlying causes of constipation: dietary intervention is beneficial for those with milder symptoms, but the causes of constipation can be organic, functional, anatomical. The intervention (dietary or pharmaceutical) is declined in different ways depending on the underlying problem: in some cases, for example diverticulitis or inflammatory bowel disease, the advice may vary.

The fibers, but how much?

The following advice therefore concerns chronic constipation not linked to the irritable bowel.

First of all, it is good to increase the intake of foods naturally rich in dietary fiber: fruit, vegetables, whole grains and legumes. «They should be gradually included in the diet, especially for those who are not used to it – advises the nutritionist -, because we must avoid adverse symptoms such as gurgling, swelling, flatulence, intestinal cramps. In general, the recommendation is to reach, with the consumption of the classic 5 portions of fruit and vegetables, whole grains and legumes, at least 25-30 grams of fiber per day, which are those recommended by the guidelines for a healthy Italian diet drawn up from CREA (speaking of the adult subject)».

What vegetables and fruits?

«Even if all vegetables are good for intestinal motility, there are some that are more frequently recommended because they have been seen (even with randomized controlled trials) to be effective in the treatment of constipation, given that they act as “laxatives”: kiwis, dried plums, pears, apples, apricots, figs, spinach, cauliflower, broccoli, artichokes, fennel», says the expert.

The cruciferous group (cauliflower and broccoli) should be used with a little more attention especially in the most sensitive subjects because it can cause more swelling than the others.

The “champions”

For those who have fewer problems, even a greater intake of the “champion” fruit against constipation, the classic plum, is enough. But why is it so effective? «In plums, scientists have identified a specific factor that acts as a laxative by retaining water, which is sorbitol – specifies the expert -. Instead in the kiwi there is an enzyme that has been seen to decrease the intestinal transit time. Enzymes similar to those they found in kiwis were also studied in papaya, pineapple and figs.

But be careful: if constipation is the result of diverticulosis, the seeds contained in some fruits should be avoided.

The “right” lifestyle

Not only vegetables in the diet: there are other foods that have been seen to be good products for improving the balance of the intestinal bacterial flora, such as yogurt or other fermented milks such as kefir.

Another important rule is the regularity in taking meals: “The body has its own memory, if we give it regularity in habits it should also respond regularly in its other functions – observes the specialist -. And you shouldn’t skip meals, because food intake is able to increase colon motility in response to gastric distension. Even ignoring the stimulus can lead to the onset of constipation. Finally, motor activity is fundamental, which stimulates intestinal peristalsis ».

Because you have to drink water

Do not forget hydration: it facilitates the laxative effect of the fibers because the fibers are soaked in water and a softer bolus is formed which passes more easily inside the colon. “If more fibers are introduced into the diet, you have to make sure you drink enough, because the mass of fibers not soaked in water could also act in the opposite way to the purpose, blocking the transit”, says Prandoni.

The (incorrect) use of laxatives

Some people are convinced they have a disorder (see factsheet number 2, ed) and prescribe supplements or laxatives: is that wrong? «It is wrong and also dangerous – confirms the expert -, one because do-it-yourself is never recommended, two because laxatives are medicines, for which a prescription is needed; the same goes for supplements (fibre, for example) because they can have the opposite effect: the person becomes even more constipated, or third-party symptoms arise, such as intestinal cramps, flatulence, etc.».