What to eat in Comiso – Newspaper of Ragusa

Comiso is a beautiful city located in the province of Ragusa, in Sicily. Besides being known for its rich history and culture, Comiso also offers a delicious culinary tradition. This guide will provide you with an overview of the typical dishes and unique flavors to enjoy during your visit to Comiso.

Culinary specialties in Comiso

Sicilian cuisine

The cuisine of Comiso is strongly influenced by the Sicilian culinary tradition. Dishes are prepared with fresh, seasonal ingredients, capturing the authentic flavors of the region.

Antipasti

Among the most popular appetizers in Comiso are:

arancini: They are spheres of rice filled with meat sauce, mozzarella and peas, then breaded and fried. They are an irresistible appetizer and are an absolute must while visiting Comiso.

caponata: A delicious dish made with aubergines, celery, tomatoes, onions, olives and capers, all seasoned with vinegar and sugar. It’s a real explosion of flavours.

First dishes

Traditional first courses in Comiso include:

Pasta alla Norma: An iconic dish of Sicilian cuisine, pasta alla Norma is prepared with tomato, fried aubergines, basil and salted ricotta. It is a perfect marriage of Mediterranean flavours.

Ricotta ravioli: Ravioli stuffed with fresh ricotta and served with a simple tomato and basil sauce. A light and tasty dish.

Second Courses

The main courses in Comiso offer a variety of delicious flavours, including:

Greedy swordfish: Swordfish cooked with tomato, olives, capers, oregano and extra virgin olive oil. A tasty dish full of Mediterranean flavours.

Cutlet alla comisana: A breaded and fried pork cutlet, seasoned with lemon juice. A simple but tasty dish.

Tipical desserts

You cannot leave Comiso without tasting its traditional desserts. Some examples include:

Sicilian cannoli: Fried dough shell filled with sweet ricotta, chocolate and candied orange peel. They are an authentic Sicilian delicacy.

Ricotta cassatelle: Small pancakes filled with sweet ricotta and flavored with cinnamon and orange peel. A dessert that will conquer your palate.

The cuisine of Comiso is a real culinary journey into the Sicilian tradition. During your visit, be sure to try the local specialties, from delicious appetizers to mouth-watering first courses and mouth-watering desserts. Each dish will let you discover the authentic flavors of the region and make your stay in Comiso an unforgettable culinary experience. Enjoy your meal!