What to eat in Scicli – Newspaper of Ragusa

Scicli, a beautiful town located in the province of Ragusa, Sicily, not only boasts a rich cultural and architectural heritage, but also offers a delicious culinary experience. Its cuisine is strongly influenced by Sicilian and Mediterranean traditions, offering a variety of tasty and authentic dishes that will delight the palate of every visitor. In this article, we will explore some of the typical dishes and recommended restaurants where you can taste the local specialties.

Typical dishes

Antipasti

Scacce

One of the most loved traditional dishes in Scicli are the “scacce”. It is a kind of pizza stuffed with various ingredients, such as tomato, cheese, aubergines, ricotta and salami. The scacce are baked hot and crunchy, perfect for an appetizer or a quick snack.

Get out

The “cavati” are a typical Sicilian fresh pasta that looks like small elongated gnocchi. They are often served with traditional sauces, such as meat sauce or fish sauce, enriched with local delicacies such as aubergines and cherry tomatoes. This dish represents a delicious combination of homemade pasta and authentic flavour.

First dishes

Ricotta ravioli

The “ricotta ravioli” are another typical dish of Scicli that you cannot miss. These ravioli are filled with fresh ricotta cream, flavored with local spices, such as mint or basil. They are usually served with a fresh tomato sauce and covered with grated cheese.

Pasta alla Norma

The “pasta alla Norma” is a dish loved throughout Sicily, and Scicli is no exception. This dish involves the use of pasta, usually rigatoni or spaghetti, topped with fried aubergines, fresh tomatoes, basil and grated ricotta salata. It is an explosion of Mediterranean flavors and represents one of the most iconic dishes of Sicilian cuisine.

What to eat in Scicli: Main Courses

Scicli, a city rich in culinary traditions, offers a variety of delicious main courses that represent the authenticity of Sicilian cuisine. From meat dishes to delicious seafood, here are some of the typical dishes you can enjoy during your visit to Scicli.

Greedy swordfish

Swordfish alla ghiotta is an iconic dish of Sicilian cuisine and an absolute must when visiting Scicli. Fresh swordfish is prepared with tomato, capers, olives, parsley and other spices, creating a rich and intense flavour. It is usually served with light side dishes, such as grilled vegetables or salad, to balance out the flavours.

Sciclitana-style octopus

Sciclitana octopus is a seafood dish loved by the local inhabitants. The octopus is boiled until tender, then is seasoned with olive oil, garlic, parsley, sun-dried tomatoes and a squeeze of lemon juice. This simple but tasty preparation enhances the natural flavor of the octopus, creating a succulent and aromatic dish.

Arancini rice balls with meat sauce

Rice balls with meat sauce are a Sicilian specialty loved by all. These delicious bites of rice are stuffed with a savory meat sauce, cheese and peas, then breaded and fried until golden brown. Arancini are perfect as a single dish or to share as an appetizer.

Eggplant caponata

The eggplant caponata is a traditional Sicilian side dish that can also be enjoyed as a light main course. The aubergines are cooked together with other vegetables such as tomatoes, celery, onions and olives, then they are dressed with wine vinegar, sugar and spices. The aubergine caponata is an explosion of sweet, savory and sweet and sour flavors that blend harmoniously.

Scicli offers a wide range of tasty and authentic dishes that represent the richness of Sicilian cuisine. From the freshness of the fish to the intense flavors of the meat, the second courses of Scicli are a real treat for the palate. Be sure to try these typical dishes when you visit Scicli.