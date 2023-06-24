What to eat in summer to beat the heat

Il heat it is now the protagonist of the daily life of millions of Italians: from north to south it is summer, temperatures close to 40°C and there is a lot of humidity even in the evening. This is why, especially in June, July and August, proper nutrition is functional not only to sweat less as we have seen recently but also to obtain better benefits and stimulate the appetite when the heat tries to snatch it away.

The advice: here is the fruit

It should be eaten all year round because it is a source of vitamins and fibres fruit she is certainly our ally. Which? Clearly the one that contains more water such as for example watermelons and melons. Experts also recommend that of the season including peaches, figs, strawberries and cherries: in this sense, the mix of various different types in a fruit salad can be the ideal solution.

The greenery

On the Mediterranean table, when it’s so hot, not even the verdureespecially those with green leaves among which there are spinach, rocket and lettuce: containing high quantities of minerals and water, they manage to maintain the right water balance in our body, preventing dehydration. Not to be underestimated either cucumbers because they also contain high quantities of water. In short, when it’s very hot, the watchword is hydration: water must be drunk often and before the symptom of thirst appears, and foods with lots of water, as we have seen so far, certainly lower the sensation of heat, refreshing just enough to give us greater well-being.

The fish

Nutritionists always repeat it: fish should be eaten at least three times a week and summer is no exception. It is highly digestible, contains omega 3 and is certainly an ally against the heat. The varieties that can be eaten are numerous, from sea bream to amberjack, from sea bass to tuna but there is no type of fish that is not recommended in the summer diet.

“How” to eat

Another “secret” for escaping the heat and sultriness is undoubtedly that of avoiding the classic winter binges: each meal should have reduced quantities (portions) and perhaps eat several times during the day, snacks with smoothies but also yoghurt or juices, for example. Some experts also recommend the solution of “single courses”: no first and second course together but, as mentioned, limit yourself to eating several times during lunches or dinners.

What to avoid

And then, pay attention to salt and caffeine: if consumed in large quantities they cause normal sweating in the body, which is why they should be significantly reduced. Finally, nutrition experts underline the importance of limiting the consumption of red meats and sausages so as to avoid an excessive amount of calories and greater difficulty during digestion.

