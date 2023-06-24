What to eat in the evening in the summer so as not to feel too hot

Summer is a season in which temperatures rise and there is often a feeling of heat and exhaustion. During this period, it is essential to pay attention to your diet to promote well-being and maintain a feeling of freshness even in the evening. In this article, aimed primarily at beginners, a nutritionist shares valuable advice on what to eat in the evening in the summer to avoid feeling too hot. We’ll find out which foods to favor, recipes that are quick and easy to prepare and some motivational extracts to encourage us to take care of our bodies even during the hottest months of the year.

Figure 1 – Beating the summer heat, find out what to eat in the evening in the summer

What to eat in the evening in the summer

1. Fresh salads and vegetables

Fresh vegetables and salads are an ideal choice for a summer dinner. They are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, which help keep the body hydrated and nourished. Opt for colorful salads, enriched with tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, carrots and green leaves such as lettuce and rocket. You can add a lean protein source like grilled chicken or tofu to make it more nutritious.

2. Fish and seafood

Fish and seafood are excellent sources of high-quality protein and omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for cardiovascular health. Choose light fish such as sole, cod, fresh tuna or salmon. You can cook them on the grill, steamed or baked, avoiding fried or overly elaborate preparations. Accompany the fish with a portion of grilled vegetables or a fresh tomato sauce for a complete and tasty meal.

3. Cold dishes based on whole grains

Whole grains are a valuable source of fiber, which promotes a sense of satiety, and complex carbohydrates, which provide lasting energy. Prepare cold dishes such as wholemeal pasta salads, couscous or quinoa, enriched with seasonal vegetables, legumes and aromatic herbs. Dress with extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice for a touch of freshness and taste.

4. Fresh fruit and fruit ice cream

Fresh fruit is a great choice for a light and healthy summer dinner. Melons, watermelons, strawberries, peaches and apricots are rich in water and nutrients. You can consume them alone or prepare tasty homemade fruit ice creams, using natural ingredients and without the addition of refined sugars. You will satisfy the desire for sweetness without weighing down the evening.

Quick and easy recipes

Here are some summer recipes that are simple to prepare and that are perfectly suited to a light dinner:

Grilled Chicken Salad

Ingredients: Chicken breast Mixed salad Cherry tomatoes Cucumbers Corn Light yogurt sauce Lemon juice Salt and pepper Grill the chicken breast and cut it into cubes. Make a mixed salad by adding cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and corn. Make a light yogurt sauce with lemon juice, salt and pepper. Drizzle the salad with the yogurt dressing and add the chicken cubes. Serve cold.

Fish and vegetable skewers

Ingredients: Fresh salmon Peppers Zucchini Lemon Extra virgin olive oil Salt and pepper Cut the salmon into cubes and the vegetables into slices. Thread the ingredients onto skewers alternating salmon, peppers and zucchini. Season with lemon juice, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper. Cook the kebabs on the grill or in the oven. Serve hot or cold.

Find the motivation

“Health is a state of balance that depends on our daily choices. Taking care of your body through proper nutrition is a gesture of love towards yourself. Choose fresh, light and nutritious foods, and enjoy every bite with awareness. Your health will thank you!” – Anonymous

Conclusion

Summer dinner is an opportunity to nourish the body and keep it cool despite the heat. By following the advice of a nutritionist, you can create light, nutritious meals that satisfy you and help you stay energized through the summer. Choose fresh salads, fish, whole grains and seasonal fruit, and experiment with quick and easy recipes. Remember that balance and variety are the key to a balanced summer diet.

