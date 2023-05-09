What to eat to increase estrogen: foods to add to the diet

Some people may need to increase estrogen in the body. To do this it would be useful to follow a specific diet.

There are foods that contain phytoestrogens, substances of plant origin that are structurally and functionally similar to estrogen.

Estrogens are hormones whose role is very important in sexual and reproductive development of women. They are synthesized in the ovaries, fat cells and adrenal glands. Among the most significant tasks we mention that of menstrual cycle regulators as well as the development of the female sexual organs, the growth of pubic and underarm hair. In addition, they perform the function of messengers to other organs and tissues by being transported in the blood. They arrive at heart, skin, liver and brain. It therefore means that optimal estrogen levels are important not only for sexual health but for the body in general. Specifically they are used for

It is therefore clear why it is essential to control the levels of estrogen in the body in order to avoid the onset of acute and chronic diseases.

How to increase estrogen

Two main factors affect estrogen levels in the body, diet and lifestyle. As mentioned, many foods are rich in phytoestrogens, groups of substances with estrogenic action. By increasing or decreasing your intake of these foods you can increase or decrease estrogen levels according to personal needs (always after consulting the general practitioner).

They contain phytoestrogens

the dried fruit such as apricots, plums, dates,

such as apricots, plums, dates, i flax seed (they can be added to yogurt, for example, or to a fruit smoothie or vegetable cream),

(they can be added to yogurt, for example, or to a fruit smoothie or vegetable cream), i White beans red, chickpeas and mung beans,

red, chickpeas and mung beans, the SOYBEAN in different quantities based on the derivative consumed (tofu, tempeh, drink or whole grains),

in different quantities based on the derivative consumed (tofu, tempeh, drink or whole grains), i Sesame seeds (50 grams for five weeks is enough to obtain an antioxidant effect, improve blood lipids and the state of sex hormones),

(50 grams for five weeks is enough to obtain an antioxidant effect, improve blood lipids and the state of sex hormones), i alfalfa sprouts even if the consumption must be moderate and careful (well cleaned and stored in the cold to avoid infections from salmonella or escherichia coli).

even if the consumption must be moderate and careful (well cleaned and stored in the cold to avoid infections from salmonella or escherichia coli). berries and red fruits.

Diet yes but controlled

Acting alone is an imprudence to be avoided. Health is no joke and the medical consultation is essential before any change in diet or treatment already in place. The products listed, as mentioned, increase the level of estrogen in the body but this value must always be kept under control. Both the deficit and the excess of estrogen, in fact, can prove harmful to people’s health.