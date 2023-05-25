what to eat to live beyond 100

Research on human longevity has made great strides in recent years, bringing to light important discoveries on dietary habits that can lead to a longer and healthier life. In this article, we will explore the longevity diet, a nutritional approach that is based on scientific principles and which could be the key to achieving a centennial life. We’ll find out which foods and food strategies can help you live longer and healthier.

Figure 1 – What to eat to live long without giving up anything?

Foods rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants are substances that help fight free radicals in our body, reducing oxidative stress and protecting cells from damage. Consuming foods rich in antioxidants is an important factor in longevity. Here are some examples of foods rich in antioxidants that you should include in your diet:

Fruit : Berries (such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries), citrus fruits (such as oranges and lemons), apples, pomegranates.

: Berries (such as blueberries, strawberries and blackberries), citrus fruits (such as oranges and lemons), apples, pomegranates. Verdure : Spinach, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, peppers.

: Spinach, cabbage, broccoli, carrots, peppers. Dried fruit : Walnuts, almonds, pistachios.

: Walnuts, almonds, pistachios. Spices: Turmeric, Ginger, Cinnamon.

Mediterranean diet: a healthy model

The Mediterranean diet it is considered one of the healthiest eating patterns in the world and could be one of the keys to a long life. This diet is based on the consumption of fresh, unprocessed and nutrient-rich foods. The basic tenets of the Mediterranean diet include:

Olive oil : Use olive oil as the main source of fat.

: Use olive oil as the main source of fat. Pesce : Consume fish at least twice a week, preferably fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel.

: Consume fish at least twice a week, preferably fatty fish such as salmon and mackerel. Fruits and vegetables : Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables every day.

: Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Whole grains : Choose wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta and wholemeal cereals.

: Choose wholemeal bread, wholemeal pasta and wholemeal cereals. Legumes : Consume legumes regularly, such as beans, lentils and chickpeas.

: Consume legumes regularly, such as beans, lentils and chickpeas. Moderate consumption of red meat : Limit the consumption of red meat and prefer lean meats such as chicken and turkey.

: Limit the consumption of red meat and prefer lean meats such as chicken and turkey. Moderate consumption of red wine: Drink in moderation and only with meals.

Reduce the consumption of sugars and processed foods

Another important aspect of the longevity diet is to reduce the consumption of added sugars and highly processed foods. Sugars can contribute to the development of chronic diseases and accelerate aging. Similarly, processed foods often contain high amounts of sodium, saturated fat, and artificial additives that can be harmful to your health. It is advisable to minimize the consumption of sugary drinks, sweets, packaged snacks and fast foods.

Regular physical activity

In addition to proper nutrition, regular physical activity is essential for a long and healthy life. Exercising helps maintain body weight, improve blood circulation, boost the immune system and reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other age-related conditions. Try to get at least 30 minutes a day of moderate physical activity, such as walking, swimming, or yoga.

Conclusions

The longevity diet is based on a combination of foods rich in antioxidants, following the principles of the Mediterranean diet and reducing the consumption of sugars and processed foods. Alongside a correct diet, it is important to maintain an active lifestyle, practicing regular physical activity. Remember that longevity is the result of a combination of factors, and genetics play a big part. Always consult a health professional before making any significant changes to your diet or exercise regimen.

Sources