what to eat to lose weight immediately (and contraindications)

The goal of the so-called fast metabolism diet is weight loss bodily. The diet of Jennifer Lopez and Cher, to be clear, and of Rachel Welch, well known to viewers of programs such as Dr. Oz and Good Morning America.

It was the idea of ​​it nutritionist Haylie Pomroywhich has indeed finalized the diet to physical and aesthetic weight loss but above all thinking of a real one nutritional therapy for those suffering from chronic diseases or obesity.

In the following article we report, for information purposes, a summary of what is on the site official of the doctor and inside the book, which has already become a New York Times bestseller, also available in the Italian version.

The so-called Fast Metabolism Dietas we have already had the opportunity to highlight, is based on some fundamental principles that allow the body to lose weight and al metabolism to speed up.

No portions to calculate in grams or stomach cramps from hunger. There super metabolism diet instead it is based on the rotation of some very specific foodsfollowing a proven scheme that leads to the acceleration of the metabolism.

Basically, thanks to this diet, the metabolism is overactivated, reducing the level of cortisol and insulinobviously alongside the right dose of physical activity.

In the most striking cases, it has arrived to lose up to 9 kilos in 28 days.

In fact, it is a weight loss that does not come only from the reduction of food ingested. It is precisely the change of metabolism and the modification of the hormonal structure of cortisol and insulinwhich would lead to healthy weight loss.

First of all we provide what are the general indications regarding the fast metabolism diet, which promises to lose up to 10 kilos in a month. Thanks to this diet, Dr. Pomroy says it is possible activate physiological mechanismsable to:

• Calm the adrenal glands and reduce the production of cortisol or the stress hormone

• Limit insulin secretion

• Relieve the workload of the liver

• produce the T3 and T4 hormones (essential for a fast metabolism) helping the thyroid

• Increase basal energy expenditure

Anyone who wants to start must follow the following indications:

• have breakfast within 30 minutes of waking up

• eat every 3-4 hours maximum, never skipping a meal, for a maximum of 5 times a day

• buy organic products

• drink 30 cl of water for every kilogram of weight

• exercise 3 times a week.

Obviously, in order for the diet to be effective, it must strictly follow the scheme proposed in rotation.

Here are the phases and foods included in the super metabolism diet.

To start activating the metabolism, stay healthier and lose weight, here is the pattern to follow during the week. Finally, we conclude the article with the list of food allowed.

Phase 1: it starts on Monday. For two days in a row, therefore Monday and Tuesday, you have to eat fruits and vegetables, proteins and cereals.

At breakfast, cereals and fruit + two fruit snacks (one in the morning and one in the afternoon). For lunch and dinner, cereals and proteins, with plenty of vegetables.

Obviously you have to draw only on the list of allowed foods. This stage has the goal of relax the body by eliminating fats and sugars.

Level 2: on Wednesday and Thursday they are eaten just protein and veggies. So, no carbohydrates, not even fruit, or fat.

At breakfast and for snacks between meals, only egg whites. For lunch and dinner, lean meats (or sausages as long as they are lean) or fish with vegetables.

The cooking methods to be used are alla grilled or steamed or stewed without added fat.

The second phase has the objective of calming the body which therefore does not take on carbohydrates or lipids e prepare the body for proper fat burning.

Phase 3: for the weekendon Friday, Saturday and Sunday, the recruitment of fat (the good ones!)proteins and again fruit, as long as it has a low glycemic index, as well as whole grains.

It is therefore necessary to foresee fruit again for snacks and at lunch and dinner, in addition to proteins and vegetables, one is added half serving of cereal such as oats, quinoa or brown rice.

So what to put in the shopping list?

As can be seen, no dairy products are ever provided. Food must be organic and avoid added salt or sugar.

Fruits and vegetables: apples, oranges, lemons and limes, kale, carrots, celery, broccoli, cucumber, kale, spinach, green or red peppers, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, yellow onions, garlic.

Oilseeds and grains: quinoa, brown rice, raw almonds, cashews and walnuts, sunflower seeds. No to peanuts.

Meat and fish: chicken and turkey (especially breast), beef, beef jerky, elk and bison, canned tuna (pickled).

Eggs and egg whites: in phase 1 and in phase 2 only egg whites are used, possibly also pasteurized.

Frozen foods: berries, prawns, all frozen fish.

Condiments: broth, balsamic vinegar, tamari (soy sauce), olive oil, sea salt.

Canned foods: canned or dried but better dried beans or chickpeas.

To counteract the craving for sweets, you can drink some almond or coconut milk or sweeten with stevia or birch xylitol.