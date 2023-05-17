what to eat to prevent disease?

L’arthrosis is a degenerative joint disease that affects millions of people around the world. It is a painful pathology that can limit mobility and reduce the quality of life: there are some things that can be done to prevent it, including adopting a healthy and balanced diet.

For example eating fish, an important source of omega-3 fatty acids, helps reduce joint inflammation and therefore pain and stiffness. The same goes for nuts and seeds while the monounsaturated fatty acids in olive oil have anti-inflammatory properties.

Fruit is also important: Vitamin C helps produce collagen, a protein that makes up the cartilage of joints. Leafy greens, on the other hand, such as kale and spinach, are rich in calcium and vitamin K, two important nutrients for bones.

arthrosis

The food list

1. Fish rich in omega-3s – Oily fish such as salmon, tuna, sardines and herring are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Omega-3s can help reduce joint inflammation and ease the symptoms of osteoarthritis. It is recommended to consume fish at least twice a week.

2. Fruits and vegetables – Fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that promote overall health and can help reduce inflammation. Opt for berries, citrus fruits, leafy greens, peppers, carrots, squash, and broccoli, which are especially good for your joints.

3. Nights and semis – Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts and seeds such as flax seeds, chia seeds and pumpkin seeds are sources of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins and minerals. These foods can help reduce inflammation and provide essential nutrients for joint health.

4. Extra virgin olive oil – Extra virgin olive oil is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties. It can be used as a salad dressing or for cooking at low temperatures. Extra virgin olive oil is a healthy choice over refined vegetable oils or saturated fats.

5. Anti-inflammatory spices – Some spices are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper and oregano are just a few of the spices that can be used to add flavor to meals and benefit joint health.

6. Lean protein Lean proteins such as chicken, turkey, fish, eggs and legumes provide the amino acids needed for cell repair and growth. Choose lean cuts of meat and prefer plant-based sources of protein to reduce your saturated fat intake.

7. Water – Water is essential for hydrating the body and keeping joints lubricated. Make sure you drink enough throughout the day to stay hydrated.

What can I do if I already have osteoarthritis?

Meanwhile, it is helpful to maintain a healthy weight which can reduce the load on the joints and combine it with regular exercise to maintain muscle strength and flexibility by slowing the progression of osteoarthritis. There are also several medications that can help reduce the pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis, such as non-steroidal ones (NSAIDs) or common painkillers.

Heat can help reduce discomfort and muscle stiffness while cold can help reduce swelling. Physiotherapy is very important to improve muscle strength, flexibility and joint mobility. Ultimately, surgery can be considered in the most serious cases to repair or replace the damaged joint.

NSAIDs, non-steroidal painkillers

What movements to avoid with osteoarthritis?

First of all those that put excessive stress or that can cause joint injuries. For example, jumping or high-intensity running are absolutely off-limits, but also weight lifting and even gymnastics and those dance exercises that require abrupt and repetitive movements. Also avoid positions that require standing for a long time, abrupt movements and twisting such as stretching too much.

Those suffering from osteoarthritis can still dedicate themselves to long walks, swimming, cycling and all exercises with light weights or elastic bands. Yoga or Pilates are also recommended or activities like Tai Chi and Qi Gong, which combine flowing movements with breathing to improve flexibility, strength and balance. In general, it is always useful to choose a pleasant physical activity that keeps you motivated in order to maintain it in the long term.

