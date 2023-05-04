What to eat to protect the kidneys | there is always a dish to take

What to eat to protect your kidneys and to keep both healthy and efficient. The advice to always follow for lunch and dinner.

What to eat to protect the kidneys? Pathologies and problems concerning these two important specular organs are unfortunately not lacking. It is also one of the most delicate areas of the human body and it is essential to do everything to ensure that they function optimally.

In order to allow them to remain constantly in good health, it is therefore good to know what to eat to protect the kidneys. As you can imagine, it comes to our rescue good, healthy and natural food.

Of both plant and animal origin. We are spoiled for choice about what to eat to protect the kidneys. However, there is a very specific and at the same time not so well known food that manages to carry out an important protective operation towards these organs.

This thing should lead us all to consider including this food at least twice a week in our daily menu. We will only bring protection to the kidneys and various other benefits to our body.

What to eat to protect your kidneys

From what emerges from numerous observations made to confirm the nutritional properties of this food, we should not miss a specific type of fish in our dishes.

In itself, foods that come from the sea are very good for you because they contain good fats and substances such as omega 3 and omega 6, as well as numerous mineral substances such as phosphorus and much more.

Which fish to eat for our health

For the protection of the kidneys – and also of the bones – with a frequency of three times every seven days, fish is very good for us.

And in particular the blue one, represented by:

swordfish;

sardine;

anchovies;

cod;

scabbardfish;

mackerel;

herring;

amberjack;

whitebait;

utensils;

needle;

lace up

lampuga

To which they can also alternate anyway sea ​​bass, salmon, sea bream, prawns and king prawns and tuna. Without forgetting the trout, which does not contain saturated fats while at the same time it is very rich in vitamin E, D and B12 as well as omega 3.

All this can also be accompanied by a good side dish made of fresh seasonal vegetables. The recommended cooking, both for the latter and for the fish, is grilled or grilled, in order to guarantee the greatest possible goodness in terms of texture and flavour.