what to eat to reduce cardiovascular risk? – breaking latest news

According to an analysis of studies published on the subject, the Mediterranean diet could reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by 24 percent and the risk of mortality by 23 percent.

It was 1975 when Messrs. Keys, an American medical married couple, first described the health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Since then there have been many positive reports on the effects of our local diet on cardiovascular health. But an article that has just appeared in the scientific journal Heart reveals a lesser-known, all-female aspect: the Mediterranean diet could reduce the risk of heart disease in women by 24%. Not only that, the risk of mortality would decrease by 23%.

Strength points

The research is a meta-analysis conducted on 16 studies, i.e. a survey that analyzes all the clinical studies on the subject by merging them into a single sample. According to the authors, the results raise the question of whether it is not necessary to develop guidelines on how to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease by differentiating them by gender. The true Mediterranean diet, the poor one, that of our great-grandparents, begins Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist, expert in preventive nutrition and eating disorders. rich in whole grains, legumes, vegetables and fruit in abundance, i.e. plenty of fiber and antioxidants, both crucial for the health of our cardiovascular system. low in animal products, therefore in saturated fats; be clear, animal products should not be demonized, the problem arises when their excess consumption. very poor in ultra-processed products which, full of refined carbohydrates and salt, are enemies of arterial health. Until menopause, women certainly have an advantage from a cardiovascular point of view, given by the protective effect of female hormones of childbearing age which help to have a healthier lipid profile for the arteries. After menopause, cardiovascular risk gradually increases. In general, women have a “risk delay” of about 10 years, with fewer events, for example heart attack or stroke, but with more serious forms. Once the risk was also linked to the habit of smoking, much more widespread in the male world. The gap between men and women, however, is narrowing over time and in the younger generations. So the prevention strategies to protect the heart should be the same in both men and women. As far as the guidelines are concerned, in qualitative terms they should not be separated by gender, because both men and women need fiber and antioxidants. The differentiation would instead be indicated in quantitative terms: the body composition, more muscular for men, requires higher energy supplies.

Suitable even when pregnant

The Mediterranean diet is also ideal during pregnancy. Researchers of a cohort study of 7800 women, published in Jama Network Open, found that those who had a greater adherence to a Mediterranean diet pattern at conception and early pregnancy had a 21% reduced risk of complications , such as pre-eclampsia, gestational diabetes or preterm birth. The poor Mediterranean diet, with a good quantity of small-sized oily fish, a “friend” of the growing baby’s brain, is also the best option for pregnant women, unless otherwise indicated by a doctor, explains Erzegovesi. This is because the risk of eclampsia-type complications is related to chronic low-grade inflammation and the Mediterranean diet is the best anti-inflammatory for our health

