What to eat to release stress and feel in a good mood

Finally you will be able to buy energy and a good mood: here’s what to eat to remove psycho-physical stress!

Before addressing the issue of various specific foods and full of benefits, you need to understand how stress works in the body. Mainly what it came from and above all how to preserve your psycho-physical state. Stress is nothing more than an answer psychophysics caused by a series of emotional, social or cognitive tasks that the person defines as harmful and not at all pleasant. To such an extent as to bring about a series of more or less common ailments, based on the individual.

In the various studies conducted over the years it has emerged that stress is divided into two types: acute and chronic. The first type occurs sporadically from time to time. The chronic stress instead it tends to have a longer duration than the other. Usually the triggers are trauma, happy or unfortunate life events such as planning a wedding or mourning the loss of a loved one.

Relieve stress: here’s what to eat for a good mood

There are also other reasons such as sudden climatic changes, the abuse of smoking, but also due to environmental factors, organoleptic diseases that vary according to people. THE common symptoms are the anxiety, the sense of tiredness, the excessive sweating and various physical, behavioral, and cognitive symptoms.

If you too suffer from stress, know that there is a remedy and a solution for everything. First of all, the ideal would be to consult one psychologist or psychoanalyst. Who will be able to ascertain after several sessions the origin and cause of the stress. You may not know it but stress has a greater impact on the serotoninthe good mood hormone, norepinephrine and dopamine.

It is important to change some bad habits such as poor nutrition, the sleep-wake relationship and lack of physical activity, perhaps due to a sedentary life. It seems that there are miraculous foods that can relieve psycho-physical stress. These are foods called precisely anti-stress rich in mineral salts such as zinc, potassium and magnesium. So yes to dairy products, legumes, lean meat and seafood rich in Omega 3. These are the mistakes you must not make if you want to lose weight quickly!

If you want to get an energy boost it is recommended to take one dark chocolate cube every night before bedtime. This revolutionary diet is driving tons of stars and famous people crazy – that’s what it’s all about! To combat oxidative stress and synthesize greater quantities of vitamin D take beef liver which is also a source of vitamina b12. Finally, seasonal fruit and vegetables certainly cannot be missing: the minimum recommended and of three large portions per day and you will see the difference. For a healthy life you need to change these bad and common habits!



Nicholas DeSantis

