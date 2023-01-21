Health starts from what we bring to the table. A large part of how our body works depends on what we ingest, except for hereditary factors. Food is not only a source of nourishment, but also a valid ally to counteract ailments, diseases and any intestinal disorders.

Another key function of food is to strengthen the immune system and prevent related diseases. But let’s see in detail how.

What to eat to strengthen the immune system? Everything you need to know

Food affects human health. We need to pay attention to three parameters when it comes to nutrition: the quality of calories ingested, the distribution of macronutrients and the quality of nutrients.

As for calories, they are a sort of fuel for the human body that serve to give it energy. You may eat more calories than you should, which leads to fat buildup in your body. The areas affected by the formation of fat can be different and vary from person to person: belly, inner thigh, love handles, etc. There is a clear correlation between fat buildup in the body and an increase in disease.

Macronutrients are carbohydrates, proteins and fats. To have a correct diet you need to balance all the macronutrients throughout the day. The amounts eaten should be 45-65% carbohydrates, 10-35% protein and 20-35% fat.

Macronutrient quality refers to how a food is processed. There are simple and ultra-processed foods. The latter category includes foods to which numerous ingredients have been added, such as salt, sugar or preservatives. For the same calories, an ultra-processed food is more harmful than an unprocessed one. This happens because ultra-processed foods have specific characteristics that are not exactly healthy for our body:

• make you consume more calories

• create addiction and addiction,

•

•

• have few micronutrients,

• promote inflammation,

•

What to do to strengthen the immune system

Ultra-processed foods have a negative impact on human health, because they have negative consequences on the immune system. They alter the microbiota, i.e. the spread of bacteria present in the intestine. Furthermore, those who eat these foods are more likely to contract Covid 19.

Moderate consumption of processed foods may be the best solution for maintaining a healthy immune system. On the contrary, it is recommended to consume simple foods such as legumes, vegetables and fruit to increase the body’s well-being. Confectionery, fast food and foods particularly rich in salt are not recommended.