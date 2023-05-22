what to eat, what it is for and benefits

ACIDITY AND BASICITY: A QUESTION OF PH – He Ph it is the unit of measurement that expresses the acidity levels of a solution. The perfect balance level between acidity and basicity (or alkalinity) is expressed by number 7, which indicates a neutral state. Below 7 we speak of acidic pH, while from 7.1 to 14 the pH is basic or alkaline. Our body, in good health, has a slightly basic pH: blood, for example, fluctuates between 7.36 and 7.44. The stomach is an exception, which, especially during digestion, is a highly acidic environment, with a pH of between 5 and 2.3, necessary to break down the food molecules and make them assimilable and transformable into energy. The foods that we consume, even if they influence the level of acidity or alkalinity of the body only minimally, at least in the long run they can help us to promote an acid-base balance. At the end of the digestive process, the gastrointestinal system releases a certain amount of toxins which are mostly eliminated from the body through urine, faeces and even sweat: some, however, remain in the blood: with foods that release alkaline, acid or neutral toxins, these can eventually force the body to work harder to maintain an optimal state. To check our Ph, a simple urine test is carried out using a special paper which changes color according to the degree of acidity detected. The fact of finding a certain Ph in this test is not in itself an indication of disease: it only means that the body is eliminating toxins with an acid Ph; however, if the values ​​are high and remain high for a long time, they can be an indicator of the need to monitor our food or lifestyle in general.

WHY THE ALKALINE DIET IS USEFUL FOR HEALTH – Fluctuations in blood pH are usually minimal and always within the normal range. However, it is advisable not to contribute to lowering the pH of the body: too high acidity levels can compromise the proper functioning of the organs in the long run and predispose to a series of even serious diseases. An alkaline diet, on the other hand, helps to preserve optimal calcium levelsa maintain bone health it’s at prevent osteoporosis. It also benefits the muscle well-being and some urinary tract: lowering the pH of the urine helps prevent the formation of some types of kidney stones.

WHAT TO EAT IN AN ALKALINE DIET – In general terms, plant foods have alkaline pH, while those of animal derivation have acid Ph. However, in addition to meat, fish, eggs, milk, dairy products and honey, some legumes such as white beans, chickpeas and lentils, bread and pasta, sugar, yeasts and most cereals are considered acidifying foods. Naturally, it is not possible and it would not even be correct to exclude all these foods from the diet: however, it is a matter of consuming them in moderation and in a conscious way. An alkaline menu is made up of approximately 30% acidifying foods and 70% alkaline foods. Among these we find all vegetables (with the exception of legumes); fruit including in particular apples, lemon and grapes; avocado, quinoa, millet and amaranth; olive oil and linseed oil; oilseeds; ginger, sage and rosemary. Even if the alkalizing diet is not intended to help you lose weight, it includes a large number of low-calorie foods with a good satiating power: it can therefore involve a certain weight loss.

LO STRESS – It is another important acidification factor to keep under control. To combat it, all means that are adopted in these situations are valid: physical activity is the first ally, to release endorphins and fight cortisol peaks. Meditation can be a valid help to fight anxiety, as well as keeping some space for yourself within the day, to devote yourself to a pleasant and enjoyable activity, starting with good company.

IS THE ALKALINE DIET REALLY USEFUL? – As we said above, it is impossible to change our body’s Ph with food, because our body is “programmed” so that this doesn’t happen. However, following an alkaline regimen for some time (usually for no more than a month), can help us prevent some inflammatory states and improve our general well-being; in addition, it leads us to consume healthy foods, rich in mineral salts, fibers and vitamins. Numerous studies have confirmed the benefits already underlined, above all for the benefit of bones, muscles and in the prevention of some inflammatory states. The alkaline diet is suitable for all healthy people, while it is strongly contraindicated for people with kidney problems; in any case it is advisable to follow the advice of your doctor.