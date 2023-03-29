Eaten healthy and balanced all week, regularly and suddenly the cravings hit us out of nowhere. Does this scenario sound familiar to you too? Sometimes we manage to resist the urge, but other times we give up and we feel bad and guilty afterwards. Whether it’s chips, chocolate, burgers or pizza – cravings are definitely one of our biggest enemies when it comes to losing weight and destroy all our efforts. So – what to eat when you are hungry so that this does not happen? Are there foods that curb these cravings and what are the most common causes of food cravings? So many questions, right? To keep you fit and healthy, we explain what you can do against cravings.

These are the most common causes of food cravings

If only it weren’t for those stupid cravings, right? Of course, it would be ideal if we were craving apples or broccoli because they are healthy and full of nutrients. Unfortunately, this is not the case and we often get an appetite for unhealthy and processed foods such as chips, sweets and Co. In fact, according to a survey, more than 50% of people who are on a diet suffer from food cravings. In order to combat the problem, it is important that you know the most common causes of food cravings.

Cravings caused by too strict prohibitions or too long a diet – The stricter we are about our diet, the more tempting certain foods become. There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to something sweet every once in a while, as long as you eat a healthy, balanced diet most of the time.

– The stricter we are about our diet, the more tempting certain foods become. There’s nothing wrong with treating yourself to something sweet every once in a while, as long as you eat a healthy, balanced diet most of the time. Processed food cravings – You ate a whole bar of chocolate and after 1 hour you are hungry again? After eating sugary foods, the blood sugar level rises quickly and then falls again shortly thereafter.

You ate a whole bar of chocolate and after 1 hour you are hungry again? After eating sugary foods, the blood sugar level rises quickly and then falls again shortly thereafter. lack of sleep

overwhelm and stress

boredom

Emotional distress

hormonal changes

What to eat when you are hungry

Now that you know the most common causes of cravings, you are most likely asking yourself the question – what to eat when you are craving? Here are some of the best foods to curb your cravings and night time snacks to lose weight.

Fresh fruit

Fresh fruit is naturally very sweet and can provide great relief when we have a craving for sweets. It also provides our body with plenty of vitamins and nutrients, and just 300 grams of fresh fruit a day is enough to reduce the risk of heart disease and obesity. Whether strawberries, bananas, grapes or mango – a fruit salad is ideal for a low-calorie and healthy snack to lose weight. And if pure fruit doesn’t work, then we have a little tip on what you could do against cravings. Simply dip small berries or grapes in melted chocolate or yogurt and you have delicious snacks to help you lose weight in the evening.

Dark chocolate against food cravings

What to eat when you have a craving for sweets? Dark chocolate! In contrast to normal milk chocolate, dark chocolate has more cocoa and also contains less sugar and more valuable ingredients. Always go for chocolates with at least 70% cocoa and stick to just 2-3 pieces to satisfy your appetite. Although dark chocolate contains less sugar, it has more fat and is slightly higher in calories than milk chocolate. Low-carb sugar-free chocolates would also be a great choice to combat cravings.

Fight cravings with low-fat quark

Low in calories, but very high in protein – low-fat quark is definitely one of the best foods against cravings! The high protein content keeps us full for longer and ensures that food cravings do not occur in the first place. And the best? You can enjoy low-fat quark both savory and sweet. Craving salty things? Then stir about 200 grams of low-fat quark with spices of your choice and you have a low-calorie dip. Craving sweets? Then treat yourself to a low-calorie chocolate pudding made from low-fat quark and cocoa. Always use pure cocoa for this, because the sweetened versions can even increase cravings.

Eat nuts when you are hungry

Whether almonds, walnuts or hazelnuts – raw nuts are healthy and provide our body with healthy fats. Due to the high protein and fiber content, we stay full longer and can prevent cravings in the long run. It’s especially tasty if you roast the nuts in the oven! Again, watch your portion size because 100 grams of nuts contain between 500 and 600 calories.

Popcorn als Chips-Alternative

Relaxing on the couch, watching a Netflix series and snacking on chips – does your Friday night look like this too? Snacking in front of the TV is a part of life for many of us, and it doesn’t matter – as long as we make smart choices. What to eat when you’re craving salty food if chips weren’t an option? Popcorn, of course! However, not the ready-made packs from the supermarket. With only 300-350 calories per 100 grams, homemade popcorn is one of the most delicious snacks to lose weight in the evening. In addition, popcorn is rich in fiber and ensures a longer feeling of satiety.

Avocado

Whether in a salad, as a chocolate mousse or avocado toast for breakfast – it is not without reason that avocados are considered a real superfood. Although the fruit contains a relatively high number of calories and fat, it can still help you lose weight. Responsible for this is the enzyme “lipase” contained in it, which stimulates the breakdown of fat and promotes digestion.

What to eat when you have a craving for salty foods?

You suddenly get a craving for salty things and don’t know what it could be? Has it ever happened to you that you feel like eating pretzel sticks or chips after a strenuous workout or a jog? All of these have one thing in common – they contain quite a bit of salt. Sodium deficiency or dehydration are among the most common reasons for salty cravings. Excessive sweating during sport or in summer can often lead to a sodium deficiency. To counteract this and quell cravings, munch on some olives or indulge in roasted chickpeas from the oven for a low-calorie snack. Electrolyte drinks can also help maintain mineral balance.

Cravings for greasy and hearty dishes

If you often have cravings for greasy dishes such as pasta, hearty casseroles or red meat, this could be a signal for a zinc, iron or vitamin B12 deficiency. Try to resist the urge and look for healthier alternatives. Junk food is sometimes even addictive, which can lead to a perpetual vicious circle. How about, for example, Canarian potatoes as a side dish or a light one-pot pasta with feta?