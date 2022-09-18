Home Health What to know about brain fog caused by Covid
Health

What to know about brain fog caused by Covid

by admin
What to know about brain fog caused by Covid

breaking latest news – “I have difficulty remembering things and I often feel exhausted, as if I couldn’t clear my mind at all. Like a ‘brain fog’, is there anything I can do? ” It is one of the questions that a New York Times columnist hears from readers and people she meets, especially after the wave of Covid in recent years.

The common phenomenon, although not an official clinical diagnosis, can arise after several sleepless nights, while taking certain medications such as antihistamines, or as a result of jet lag, among the possible scenarios. However, it can also be a symptom of illness; it can occur with Lyme disease, lupus and multiple sclerosis, after cancer treatment, or even during a severe cold.

About 20-30% of Covid patients have brain fog that persists or develops during the three months following the initial infection and over 65% of those with long Covid also report neurological symptomsso much so that “it is becoming a neurological health crisis,” said Dr. Michelle Monje, a neurologist at Stanford University who studies the case.

“There are some people who are able to carry on their normal work and life, but they may need to take more frequent breaks between activities,” said Jacqueline Becker, clinical neuropsychologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New. York.

Although brain fog “sounds vague and temporary,” research is starting to show that it can affect some people for months and take control of many aspects of life. “Brain fog tends to affect executive function, a set of skills essential for planning, organizing information, following directions and multitasking”, among other things, stresses the daily, but “when executive function is impaired, it will often impact several domains of cognition, ”says Dr. Becker.

See also  Xbox Game Pass reportedly coming to family plan

Researchers are finding that a more common cause of fog in Covid patients is inflammation, a rapid and unwarranted increase in the immune system, a cellular activity that can wreak havoc on the brain and body.

Possible solutions to recover? Even if doctors can’t find a physical cause for the deficit, there are steps you can take to manage it: write notes and set alarms so you don’t miss appointments. take regular breaks so that you are able to stay focused and complete activities. Try to keep track of daily activities, using an app on your phone or a notebook to track when you feel most energetic and clear-headed. ” “The brain is extremely malleable,” concludes Dr. Becker, “there is evidence that the brain can recover from traumatic brain injury and after stroke, and this gives hope that recovery is possible.”

You may also like

Lung cancer: this is when NON-smokers risk the...

International Society of Gender Medicine, Anna Maria Moretti...

The more you eat, the more weight you...

Over 60, vegetarian protein food for health

Would you like to train but can’t? Here...

What foods make you fat? There are some...

patients ‘parked’ in the emergency room

Covid, 12,082 new cases with 97,091 swabs and...

Cara Delevingne, the anxiety of the fans for...

here are the three miracle foods

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy