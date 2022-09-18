breaking latest news – “I have difficulty remembering things and I often feel exhausted, as if I couldn’t clear my mind at all. Like a ‘brain fog’, is there anything I can do? ” It is one of the questions that a New York Times columnist hears from readers and people she meets, especially after the wave of Covid in recent years.

The common phenomenon, although not an official clinical diagnosis, can arise after several sleepless nights, while taking certain medications such as antihistamines, or as a result of jet lag, among the possible scenarios. However, it can also be a symptom of illness; it can occur with Lyme disease, lupus and multiple sclerosis, after cancer treatment, or even during a severe cold.

About 20-30% of Covid patients have brain fog that persists or develops during the three months following the initial infection and over 65% of those with long Covid also report neurological symptomsso much so that “it is becoming a neurological health crisis,” said Dr. Michelle Monje, a neurologist at Stanford University who studies the case.

“There are some people who are able to carry on their normal work and life, but they may need to take more frequent breaks between activities,” said Jacqueline Becker, clinical neuropsychologist at Mount Sinai Hospital in New. York.

Although brain fog “sounds vague and temporary,” research is starting to show that it can affect some people for months and take control of many aspects of life. “Brain fog tends to affect executive function, a set of skills essential for planning, organizing information, following directions and multitasking”, among other things, stresses the daily, but “when executive function is impaired, it will often impact several domains of cognition, ”says Dr. Becker.

Researchers are finding that a more common cause of fog in Covid patients is inflammation, a rapid and unwarranted increase in the immune system, a cellular activity that can wreak havoc on the brain and body.

If you’re feeling sluggish and forgetful, easily distracted or completely overwhelmed by mundane tasks, you may be experiencing a common phenomenon known as brain fog. Here are some strategies to help. https://t.co/cufztmkGeU — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2022

Possible solutions to recover? Even if doctors can’t find a physical cause for the deficit, there are steps you can take to manage it: write notes and set alarms so you don’t miss appointments. take regular breaks so that you are able to stay focused and complete activities. Try to keep track of daily activities, using an app on your phone or a notebook to track when you feel most energetic and clear-headed. ” “The brain is extremely malleable,” concludes Dr. Becker, “there is evidence that the brain can recover from traumatic brain injury and after stroke, and this gives hope that recovery is possible.”