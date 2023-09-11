what to know about the COVID Fall 2023 variant

In September 2023, a new variant of SARS-CoV-2subjected to monitoring by the World Health Organization (WHO): it is Eris o variant EG.5.

This variant has the features for become dominant and could contribute to a surge in COVID cases next autumn.

Eris has, in fact, shown greater prevalence, growth advantage and immune escape properties, but, based on the evidence currently available, the risk to public health related to the spread of this variant is evaluated «basso».

What is Eris



What is EG.5 or Eris variant?

EG.5nicknamed “Eris“, it’s a variant of SARS-CoV-2 (coronavirus responsible for respiratory syndrome known as COVID-19) characterized by a notable increase in cases, so much so as to make it the Variant of Interest (VOI) most detected in Europe, the United States and Asia, in September 2023.

EG.5 was first reported on 17 February 2023 and designated by WHO as variant under monitoring on July 19, 2023. With the rating of variant of interestis aligned with the level of risk already associated with other variants of the coronavirus such as Arturo and Kraken.

Characteristics



Eris is a variant deriving from Omicron and, in particular, is the “daughter” of the Omicron XBB variant. Even more specifically, it is a descendant lineage of XBB.1.9.2 (Arturo), which has the same spike amino acid profile as XBB.1.5 (Kraken).

What characteristics does Eris (EG.5) have?

Compared to XBB.1.9.2, Eris has an additional mutation of amino acid F456L in the spike protein. Within the same EG.5 lineage, then, the subvariant EG.5.1 has an additional Q52H spike mutation.

Please note: the presence of mutations does not mean that the new variant is necessarily riskier than those that have circulated so far; in terms of health risks, much depends on the new characteristics that these changes manage to confer on the SARS-CoV-2 variant.

What do these mutations mean for Eris?

The studies carried out to date highlight that EG.5 is characterized by

higher prevalence growth advantage immune escape properties (ability to escape the immune system)

but, WHO stated that “the public health risk posed by EG.5 is assessed as low globally, in line with the risk associated with XBB.1.16 and other variants of concern currently in circulation.”

Why do viruses mutate?

Viruses mutate seems scary, but it’s a normal thing for them to do. When a virus mutates, it means that some parts have changed their appearance or behavior, which sometimes results in a better ability to infect a host (such as a person or animal). This may include getting better at evading efforts to stop them, such as vaccines and treatments. Various factors determine the mutation of viruses, such as the behavior of people (who may be hosts that the virus wants to infect) and environmental factors (such as seasonal climate change).

As regards the variants, for example, the mutations have changed the spike protein of the COVID virus, i.e. the protein that the coronavirus uses to evade the defenses of our body’s cells, in order to exploit them to produce copies of itself and establish the infection . As a result, vaccines and treatments have also had to adapt.

Is Eris more contagious or serious?



Based on its genetic characteristics, immune escape characteristics, and growth rate estimates, EG.5 could spread globally and contribute to a surge in case incidence.

Eris: is there anything to worry about?

WHO, based on available evidence, assessed the public health risk posed by EG.5 as low globally, in line with the risk associated with XBB.1.16 and other variants of concern (VOI) currently in circulation. While EG.5 showed a higher prevalenceand growth advantage and immune escape properties, no changes in disease severity have been reported to date.

However, due to its growth advantage and immune escape characteristics, the Eris may cause an increase in the incidence of cases and become dominant in some countries or even globally.

Even the latest flash survey of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (ISS), to date, does not highlight additional risks for public health with respect to co-circulating lineages.

What are the symptoms?



Eris symptoms: how do they manifest themselves?

No changes in the severity of COVID caused by Eris have been reported, so patients who contract the infection would present a similar picture to that of previous cases Omicron subvariants.

The main symptoms of Eris variant infection are, therefore, upper respiratory tract disorders come:

However, as with previous subvariants of COVID-19, there are some populations who should continue to be especially vigilant, such as individuals aged 65 and older and people with underlying medical conditions that make them vulnerable.

Transmission



How is Eris taken?

Omicron can be transmitted from person to person through close contact with an infected case.

The mode of primary contagion I am:

Exposure to droplets from infected people, for example when sick sick people sneeze, cough or blow their nose; The contact with in your hands with objects and surfaces contaminated by infected secretions; the risk increases if you touch your mouth, nose or eyes with contaminated hands (not yet washed).

For these reasons, it is good practice, to prevent Omicron infection, to continue applying the following hygiene measures:

Sneezing or coughing into a tissue or with a flexed elbow; Throw used tissues in a closed bin immediately after use: Wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and water for at least 60 seconds, especially: After touching potentially dirty objects and surfaces, Before touching your face, eyes and mouth.

If washing with soap and water is not practical, you can also use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (alcohol concentration of at least 60%).

The sources consulted for the drafting of this article are the official websites of Ministry of Healthdell’Higher Institute of Health (ISS), dell’World Health Organization (WHO) and theECDC (European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control).

