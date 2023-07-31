what to know before driving. How to prevent falling asleep in the heat – breaking latest news

by Maria Giovanna Faiella

If you are taking medicines, read the package leaflet before getting behind the wheel: some can cause drowsiness, slow reflexes, difficulty concentrating and paying attention. Never alcohol (even in small quantities) and drugs when driving

Most medicines do not cause harmful interference if you get behind the wheel. However, as Marco Pistis, full professor of Pharmacology at the University of Cagliari and member of the Italian Society of Pharmacology explains, some drugs can compromise driving ability in terms of attention, reflexes, concentration or, even, alteration of sensory perceptions.

What to do to travel safe? Before getting behind the wheel – suggests Pistis – it is necessary to read the package leaflet which reports the possible effects of the medicine on the ability to drive a vehicle. For example, in the case of a short-acting drug, it is advisable to wait until the effect is reduced, so you should not drive for 2-3 hours after taking it.

Here are the most common drugs that require greater caution when driving.

Sedatives (for insomnia and anxiety)

According to studies that have analyzed the causes of road accidents, the pharmacologist reports, sedative drugs, used for insomnia and anxiety, double the risk as they compromise attention capacity – therefore reflexes – and slow down the response to sudden dangers.

Depression medications

Antidepressant medicines – continues Pistis – can reduce driving ability, especially some such as tricyclics, which have a more sedative action, but also serotonin reuptake inhibitors (Ssri), which are less sedative.

Opioids for pain relief

Also beware of opioids (such as morphine or fentanyl), which belong to the category of psychotropic substances and are prescribed for pain therapy. They can cause drowsiness and alter perception of reality, reminds the expert. Under current regulations, it is forbidden to drive in conditions of physical or mental impairment related to the use of psychotropic substances. There is no distinction between those who use opioids for therapeutic purposes against pain and those who, on the other hand, abuse them for voluptuous reasons.

Medicines for epilepsy

Some medicines used to control seizures can cause a sedative action. The pharmacologist specifies: It happens above all at the beginning of the therapy which, in any case, should not be interrupted independently; if you need to drive, talk to a specialist.

Antidiabetics

Some drugs for diabetes (oral hypoglycaemic drugs and insulin) could interfere with driving causing hypoglycaemic crises, which are very dangerous behind the wheel – underlines Pistis -. It is necessary to know how to recognize the warning signs of a crisis in order to implement the appropriate precautions, for example taking sugar.

Antihistamines

Other drugs to watch out for while behind the wheel are antihistamines, used for different types of allergies. Remember the pharmacologist: Some, especially the first generation ones used in the past, can slow down reaction times and cause drowsiness.

Diet pills and motion sickness pills

Before driving, be careful if you take medicines that prevent or treat the symptoms of motion sickness (car, sea or air sickness), if you take diet pills or pills that may interfere with driving.

It should also be remembered that both prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs (bought in pharmacies without a prescription) can have negative effects on driving.

How to prevent falling asleep behind the wheel

First of all, be careful not to travel without having slept enough (at least 6-7 hours) and to incorrect use of the mobile phone while driving: they are among the main causes of road accidents. Not to be underestimated, then, disorders that compromise rest, and therefore attention while driving, including Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (Osas), even if many do not know they suffer from it and do not take care of it.

What to do if you drive long distances in the heat

If you drive for long distances and in scorching heat, which puts a strain on your body, remember to drink even if you don’t feel thirsty: dehydration causes, among other things, tiredness, drowsiness, poor ability to focus and slow reflexes.

Furthermore, Pistis points out, in the heat some drugs, such as for example the antihypertensives used to reduce blood pressure, can indirectly interfere with driving: in fact, with high temperatures, there can be a significant drop in pressure, which can slow down reflexes and the ability to drive. Advice? The patient must monitor the pressure and consult the doctor, who will evaluate whether it is necessary to reduce the doses of the drug during the summer.

Alcohol and drugs are prohibited

If you take medicines and have to drive, you must never drink alcohol, not even in quantities below the maximum level of alcohol concentration in the blood (blood alcohol) allowed for driving (zero grams per liter for under 21s and novice drivers, 0.5 for others). Marco Pistis explains: Alcohol enhances the effects of all drugs, especially sedatives. Even small quantities of alcohol immediately impair reflexes and attention, so you must avoid getting behind the wheel. In addition to alcohol, drugs are also dangerous – underlines the expert -. Some, like cannabis, slow down reflexes; others, such as cocaine, amphetamines and similar psychostimulants, while not slowing down reflexes and attention, give a false sense of security which leads the subject to assume driving attitudes that are extremely dangerous for themselves and for others.

