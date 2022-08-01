Caution is never too much: here is everything you need to know about the medical examination for suitability for work, be careful.

How many times have you underestimated or even ignored it, thinking it wasn’t that important? Yet this is not the case.

The medical examinationin fact, it is much more important than you think and it is very useful just to be able to evaluate your work at work. It is based on an evaluation of what are the necessary requirements for the job sought and what are, instead, the requirements that you have to offer. Let’s see specifically what it is.

Do not be distracted: here is everything you cannot forget about the medical examination for suitability for work

But let’s see in more detail what it is. It is, in short, a fitness visit that all workers should undergo before they can start working for a company or organization. Specifically, it is the doctor who specializes in occupational medicine who takes care of a whole series of tests necessary at the time of recruitment. Sometimes, however, these checks may also be requested periodically.

As for the medical examination, this can be done in various cases. Such as, for example, the moment of hiring, which has the objective of verifying what is the suitability or otherwise of the worker for employment. Furthermore, it can be carried out periodically: once a year, or every two or three years. The company regulation establishes this period. Another case in which the implementation of this visit may occur is after a period of illness or injury considered to be long, ie more than sixty days.

Two other situations are when there is a deterioration in the health conditions of the employee, for which it may be necessary to make a change in duties. Or, finally, when the worker himself has to present documentation and then asks to carry out the check again. But what does this visit consist of? Typically, when performing some blood tests, such as blood counts and biochemistry. But also tests on virology, therefore HBV and HCV.

Moreover, at times, antibody titers are also requested of those diseases that can be found most frequently. Such as rubella, chicken pox and more. This is also followed by the Mantoux test or the quantiferon dosage, useful for diagnosing TBS disease or for verifying any contact. Finally, aspects such as the control of vital parameters, auscultation of the chest and the like should not be underestimated.