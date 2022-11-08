With the arrival of winter, even if until a few weeks ago the temperatures were still very high, the usual seasonal flu is about to return, which has already seen the first cases. What should we expect? Here are the symptoms and what you need to know.

We have always known that one of the side effects of autumn / winter is, of course, theseasonal fluwhich arrives on time as every year.

Certainly, in these two years of Covid-19 pandemic, the flu has given us more concern, as many symptoms are similar to the infamous virus. Now, with the month of November, the temperatures are dropping and the flu is coming. Here you are the scenario we have to wait for according to statistics.

Influenza 2022: everything you need to know

The news is official: this year’s seasonal flu is on its way and already, in the last days of October, some cases have been registered in Italy.

According to the first report released by InfluNet, the health portal managed by the ISS, we have already had it in our country a significant increase in flu cases, or flu-like syndromes.

The cases that were registered in the last week of October, in fact, there are over 500 thousand, a really high number that is synonymous with a very sudden arrival of seasonal flu.

This increase, however, is also possible due to other viruses, which are mixed with that of the simple flu, as indeed Covid-19 which for two years has made it possible to increase the number of flu cases.

Among other things, symptoms not to be underestimated for this seasonal flu are the sudden high fever, a cough that is drier than greasy and severe muscle aches.

These, according to the recently shared statistics, are the most frequent sensations among the sample of people who were statistically tested at the end of October.

How seasonal flu is transmitted and treated

Seasonal flu is now used to fighting it forever, every winter it hits us and we simply try to cure it as best we can.

In addition to the symptoms already listed, this year very frequent are also quite severe headaches, loss of appetite, fatigue and sore throatall symptoms similar to Covid-19, but do not panic: just take a swab to clarify the situation and seek the right cure.

But how is seasonal flu transmitted? To clarify, influenza is a respiratory disease that is viral, so remember that it can be easily transmitted via the famous “droplets”, which we heard a lot about during the first lockdown.

These droplets are passed on when you sneeze, cough, or just talk to another person. The flu incubation period can last two daysbut also four, until the symptoms are triggered.

To try to avoid transmission, avoid direct contact with those who already seem to have symptoms, do not use the same objects, ventilate the rooms and try to sanitize the surfaces as much as possible.

Il flu shot, as the experts recall, at the moment it is always there most appropriate preventive measure to avoid the flu. Obviously, if you do get infected, just call your doctor and start taking the medicines that may be most effective for your situation.