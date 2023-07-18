For each mane its conditioner: what to know to choose it in the right way, they are not all the same and above all they are not all suitable for every type of hair.

Each hair has its own peculiarity! Whether they are genetic and hormonal factors or due to food or the environment, each hair needs products suitable for itself.

In addition to these very important aspects, it is essential to take into consideration another important factor: lifestyle or, better to say, stress. In most cases, in fact, it can happen that a particularly busy life or even a decidedly subdued period can strongly influence the hair.

For this reason, it is of fundamental importance to try to understand the type of hair you have and to buy products suitable for its characteristics.

Each mane has its own balm

Any type of hair, especially the longer ones, need – after shampooing – a treatment with a conditioner or even a mask. What, however, not everyone knows is that if on the one hand the choice of shampoo is essential, even the conditioner is the same because not all types are suitable for each type of hair.

Specific conditioner for hair tantasalute.it

For example, as we said earlier, the hair, or rather the skin which produces particularly sebum, cannot be treated with products (and we are talking about conditioner) that are particularly nourishing and moisturizing. In fact, these will produce even more sebum and make the hair appear dirty. Therefore, detangling products must be used volumizing to prevent flattening on the skin.

Contrary to what one might think, even if you have rather dry hair, it is preferable to use a type of moisturizing and detangling conditioner. We’re going to evaluate if our hair will look much drier than it should be especially on pointe. The hair can be damaged dry also and above all, if it is treated.

Suitable products for every hair tantasalute.it

Hair that is subject to dyes, meches, or treatments in general, will be duller if not treated with the right products. Therefore it will be necessary to proceed with the application of the shampoo and the moisturizing and nourishing conditioner, just as it will be necessary to proceed with the application of a mask once a week.

In this way the hair will be softer, more untangled and easy to comb. It is important to use products that protect the applied colour, which will always remain shiny, alive and the hair will be well treated.

Each hair has its own treatment and only by proceeding in this way will we proceed to keep our hair in good health.

