What to plant in July Flowers, Vegetables and more!

During hot July, many gardeners focus on tending and maintaining their existing gardens rather than planting new ones. Still, it is beneficial to plant in July and tend to the young seedlings alongside the established gardens. Even if you have not yet planted your new acquisitions in beds or tubs, it is worth starting to plant. Plant now and you can enjoy the benefits of new leaf and flower growth all season long. You can go a long way in helping bees, butterflies, and other insects that are looking for flowers to find pollinator-friendly choices in your garden. Young plants that have been grown from seed in the previous months can also be planted out in July. The beginning of the month is the optimal time to plant young vegetable varieties so that they can mature and bring in a harvest before the first frosts in October. What to plant in July Find out below!

What to plant in July Start in the ornamental garden

Now that the warmest days of the year have arrived, you might be tempted to put away your gardening tools. no way! To beautify faded beds, pots and planters, you can grow a variety of attractive plants in July. In July, you can start growing a variety of flowers for later use. Many of these varieties are also suitable for direct sowing in the garden. Just try to imagine where that might work best.

Perhaps the flowers you plan to plant in July are sensitive to heat or take a while to mature. In this case, it is recommended to start a pre-culture in a greenhouse or controlled environment. This way you have more control over the lighting, temperature and water supply. Above all, consider the heat and drought in July if you want to sow direct at this time. Always keep the soil moist. Otherwise, the germination process can be stopped.

The purslane (Portulaca grandiflora)

Sturdy and low-growing, the plants thrive in hot, dry conditions. Purslanes look beautiful in hanging baskets or borders and bloom all summer long until a heavy frost.

garden with zinnias (Zinnia elegans) plant

The bright reds, oranges, whites and pinks of these easy-care annuals bring fresh life to a tired garden. Because they can withstand extreme temperatures and drought, zinnias will bloom without your help. You should sow these plants freshly every year.

Lantana (Lantana) ensures a blooming splendor in the garden

Lantana are a lovely addition to a mid-summer garden as they offer a wide range of colors including bright pink, purple, orange, yellow and pure white. These are annual plants that thrive in hot and dry conditions and are ideal for pollinators.

marigold (Calendula officinalis) – one of the oldest garden plants

These annual, herbaceous plants can only withstand light frosts. Marigolds are a great choice for any garden because of their versatility and bright colors (yellow, gold, orange, and even white).

Garden Pansies (Viola x wittrockiana)

Pansies are some of the most popular garden plants that will instantly transform your garden into an oasis – that’s why they are so popular in Germany. Sowing your pansy seeds in the greenhouse now will give these plants plenty of time to grow before going outside in the fall.

Good gardening tips

You can sow the following flowers outside in July:

Primroses, hollyhocks, horned violets, primula, candytuft, lupins

The following flowers are the best choice for a preculture:

Forget-me-not, Horned Violet, Sweet William, Wallflower

Which plants are still blooming in July?

Flower

Sunflower, snapdragon, nasturtium

trees, perennials and shrubs

Larkspur, Phlox, Miracle Flower, Yarrow, Buddleia, Shrub Chestnut, Linden

Grow low-maintenance, heat-tolerant succulents

Succulents are the easiest plants to care for – you can grow them in place of annuals that die in the heat or whose seeds don’t germinate. Succulents can spend the summer outdoors if they are given a partially shaded spot. They can go longer without regular watering than other outdoor plants. Therefore, they are an excellent choice for those who want to reduce their water consumption in the garden to save time, money or other resources. Anyone who keeps succulents in their home will be pleasantly surprised at how quickly they grow. The opposite is true outdoors, where these plants thrive under the open sky and plenty of sunlight.

Some excellent outdoor succulents include:

Hardy cacti, sedum, houseleek, yucca palms, echeveria, haworthia

Plant the kitchen garden in July

Ensure good crop rotation when replanting or seeding – crop rotation between different plant families is recommended to reduce the chance of insect and fungal attack.

sow vegetables

Plant the spinach seeds in rows as you would in spring. Keep them moist and lightly cover them with soil.

If you’ve cleared some space in the garden lately, you can always grow a second crop of beans. The seeds germinate quickly in warm conditions, which is ideal for them. If you pick bush and pole beans that need a trellis or net to climb frequently, you will get a bountiful harvest.

If you sow continuously from March to September, you will have fresh lettuce for almost a year. You can sow the seeds directly into the bed until late summer/autumn.

Carrots for autumn harvest should be planted no later than July. Thinly sow seeds directly in open ground or pots filled with well-prepared soil or soil-based compost. If you want to keep the carrot fly at bay, don’t thin out the seedlings.

Radishes give salads a flavorful kick and can be grown quickly, easily and with almost no pests. They are suitable both as individual crops and as companion plants.

These are the other types of vegetables that you can also sow outside in the garden:

Endive, Chinese cabbage, winter onion, Batavia, lamb’s lettuce, chard, rocket, staghorn plantain, autumn and winter radish, spring onion, iceberg lettuce, purslane

What to plant in July Vegetable Varieties

Whether kale was planted in July or sown in August, kale makes a fantastic harvest in fall and even winter. Wait until late fall has set in and you’ve had at least two cool nights before harvesting the kale.

You can plant winter leeks until the end of July.

Here is a list of fruits and vegetables to plant in the garden in July:

Cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, purslane, broccoli, kohlrabi, iceberg lettuce, zucchini, white cabbage, savoy cabbage, pointed cabbage, Chinese cabbage, lamb’s lettuce, Batavia, radicchio, strawberries that bear multiple fruits

You can grow these plants in the greenhouse and then plant them out later:

Fennel, lettuce, Brussels sprouts, Chinese cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli

Herbs should not be missing

The high essential oil content of many types of herbs makes them an invaluable resource for the home garden. The following plants will thrive in the hot and humid conditions of July and you can grow them: Dill, basil, lavender and parsley.

In contrast to vegetables such as beans, herbs need an even supply of moisture, but permanent waterlogging should be avoided. Regular loosening of the soil is sufficient. For herbs planted on a balcony, a drainage layer of stones can be beneficial.

Take care of your raspberry and strawberry plants

Raspberry plants are woodland plants that require consistently moist and cold soil, although July can get quite warm. A layer of mulch – use organic pine bark, for example – is helpful in the summer as it keeps the soil from drying out.

Harvest time for many strawberry varieties ends in July. However, they still require grooming, including removing spotted leaves and pruning stolons. Plants can be prepared for the next strawberry season by fertilizing them organically so they get all the nutrients they need.

