What to plant in the raised bed in August and September: ideas & list

The first vegetable plants have been harvested and can be disposed of, and the others are also nearing the end of their growth phase. But that doesn’t mean that the entire season is over. What can you plant in a raised bed in August and September?

Some types of vegetables can now be planted in advance, others grow so quickly that you can start sowing without being threatened by frost. The selection of plants for the next two months is actually quite large.

Why you should definitely continue to use the high bed

One of the great advantages of the raised bed is that it is warmer than the normal bed due to the rotting of the compost. For this reason, the roots of the vegetable plants remain warm even when the autumn weather is already getting the better of them. But even now, at the time of planting and sowing, the earth is much warmer than it was in spring, which in turn makes it easier for the seeds to germinate and the plants to grow. But make sure you have enough moisture, because mid and late summer can be quite hot! What can still be planted in the raised bed in August or in September at the latest?

What to plant in the raised bed in August and September: That says the crop rotation

When planting the raised bed, you can use the optimum crop rotation as a guide. This says:

In years 1 and 2: Heavy consumers (Chinese cabbage, cabbage, leeks, celery) In years 3 and 4: Medium consumers (endive, fennel, kohlrabi, chard, carrots, radicchio, radishes, beetroot, black salsify, sugar loaf) In the years 4 and 5: Weak consumers (corn lettuce, lettuce, iceberg lettuce, lettuce, cut lettuce, radishes, spinach, onions)

The reason for this is that after layering, the raised bed initially has plenty of nutrients to offer, which benefit very hungry plants. As the amount of nutrients decreases over the years, the nutrient requirements of the plants should also decrease.

These types of vegetables and herbs can now be placed in the raised bed:

In August, these vegetables and flowers are at their best

Depending on what year your bed is in, you can choose from the following vegetables for midsummer planting.

What vegetables to plant in August:

Chinese cabbage Endive (at the latest at the end of August) Lamb’s lettuce Herb spinach Japanese cabbage Fennel Leek Turnips Swiss chard Carrots Pak Choi Radicchio Radish Radish Beetroot Arugula Salsify Winter lettuce Winter broad beans Winter radish Sugar Loaf

The mentioned lettuce and cut lettuce belong to the fast-growing plants, so you can even start sowing there. The short time until winter is enough for them to grow. In addition, they even benefit from the lower temperatures later and become sweeter. Gardeners particularly like to sow lamb’s lettuce in raised beds, but as you can see above, this is by no means the only option.

A great idea is to plant chard in the raised bed in August. If you sow chard in August, you can not only harvest it in autumn. If you cut it back after the autumn harvest, it will sprout again for spring, so you can harvest again straight away without having to sow seeds.

What else can you plant in a raised bed in August? How about these herbs?

You can plant one or the other free corner with herbal plants. A great option would also be a small raised bed for herbs in the future, which you can decorate with seasonal herbs depending on the season. Otherwise, August is still suitable for the following raised bed plants:

Dill Garden cress Lovage Parsley Postelein Chives

You can find out more about lovage here.

What’s going into the raised bed for next year?

Not only plants for the current season come into the bed in August. You should also think about the coming one, because some types of plants have to be planted in autumn in order to be able to bear fruit in time next year. What do you plant in a raised bed in August?

Strawberries spring onions autumn onions

How to properly take care of strawberry plants planted in summer.

Flowers for the raised bed

If you would like to decorate the vacancies in the raised bed with flowers, you can combine a few specimens with the selected vegetables. Which flowers are suitable?

Real chamomile (for sowing) Gold crocus (Crocus flavus) autumn crocus (Autumn mattress) Madonna Lily (A white lily) Saffron-Crocus (Crocus sativus)

Steppenkerze (Eremurus) ornamental onion (Garlic)

For the coming season, plant the bulbs of:

Squills, daffodils, grape hyacinths, tulips, etc

Plant and care for flower bulbs properly.

What to plant in September

In September you can also sow the fast-growing lettuce without any problems. There will still be enough time to pick fresh lettuce leaves before winter.

What vegetables to plant in September?

Lamb’s lettuce All types of cabbage Leek Lettuce for the picking Postelein Parsley Radish Radicchio Arugula Spinach Winter lettuce Winter broad beans Winter peas Winter cress

What can you plant now for a decorative bed?

In September you can plant the same ornamental plants as in August. So to plant the raised bed, the ideas at the top of the list are ideal.

As you can see, it’s definitely worth stepping on the gas again at the season finale to make the most of the year and harvest fresh vegetables even in late fall or even early spring. This way you can also benefit from an early harvest in the coming season.

You can read here what you can choose for the grave planting in August.

