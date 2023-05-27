What to plant next to strawberries and what cultures do not fit

Strawberries are a favorite of many of us! Picking a sweet strawberry from your own garden is a wonderful treat for young and old. But not only humans love the delicious fruits, but also pests like to feed on the sweet fruits. Well then, gardeners need to know what to plant next to strawberries so you can use companion plants to help curb the pests and protect your crops. Here are some suggestions for plants that get along well with strawberries and that can be beneficial for the berries. Plant them together and you will enjoy your fruits.

Why Strawberries Need Companion Plants?

Basically, the companion plants of strawberries can attract pollinators, control pests, and besides, companion growing can make good use of the available space in the garden. Improving flavor and increasing the resistance of strawberries to pests like slugs are also among the benefits of companion growing. These are all good results for permaculture gardening and so you can create a sustainable garden.

Choosing good neighbors for strawberries

What can you plant next to strawberries? You can plant a number of herbs, flowers, vegetables nearby. Of course there are good and bad neighbors for strawberries and below we explain which plants get along with strawberries and which don’t. By growing strawberry companion plants alongside your fruit bushes, you can help increase yields of these delicious berry fruits. They can also make your gardening easier.

What flowers are good neighbors for strawberries?

Planting certain ornamental plants among your berries will not only make your garden bed look beautiful, but will also bring a number of benefits, as some flowers can be useful for strawberries. Here we show you which flowers are good for strawberries.

Nasturtium produces flowers in yellow, orange, red and cream. The flower is a magnet for hoverflies and pest-eating bugs. Their spicy aroma is known to repel whiteflies, aphids and various species of bugs that want to eat your strawberries. The Marigold is valued for its pest repellent properties. A mixed culture of strawberries and marigolds is therefore a classic combination in many mixed garden plantings. Many gardeners swear by the marigold’s ability to keep pests, bugs, and even invasive weeds at bay. lupins bind nitrogen in the soil and are therefore good for your fruit trees. Plant lupins and strawberries together. They look good and are also mutually beneficial.

Suitable vegetables for mixed cultivation with strawberries

What can I plant next to strawberries when it comes to vegetable varieties? A number of vegetables will be useful for your strawberry plants. Spinach is one of the best companion plants for strawberries, as it has the ability to control weeds in your vegetable patch. Just plant it between rows of strawberries for best results. garlic and onions smell strong and help keep pests away from the strawberry plants. They don’t take up much space in the garden, so you can plant them between the rows of strawberries.

strawberries and asparagus go well together in the garden because they have similar growth requirements. Note, however, that asparagus has tall and pliable leaves that can overwhelm the shorter strawberries. To avoid this, you should place the strawberry plants in front of the asparagus plants so that they get enough light.

What herbs to plant next to strawberries?

Some herbs are beneficial for strawberries because they attract beneficial insects that protect the berries from pests. If you are trying to naturally rid your strawberry plants of aphids, plant thyme nearby, as thyme flowers are great for attracting hoverflies, which in turn eat aphids and thrips. Therefore, they are perfect as companion plants for strawberries! Basil is a classic choice among the best companion plants for strawberries, as the delicious herb can repel pests and keep your plants growing well. Borretsch and strawberries are also good choices, as borage flowers attract pollinating insects, which also help increase strawberry yields. Gardeners also swear that having borage around strawberries gives them a more intense flavor.

What not to plant next to strawberries?

Of course, there are also some plants that strawberries don’t get along with because they can damage the berries. Therefore, when choosing companion plants for strawberries, avoid the following: