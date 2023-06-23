What to Wear to Disneyland in September

Planning a late-summer or early-fall trip to Disneyland?

Disneyland

September is a fan-favorite time to visit Disneyland, as the fall and Halloween-themed festivities begin, but the super dense crowds hoping to celebrate the fall season usually haven’t yet arrived. Maybe all your planning is done, but you’re still wondering what to pack. If so, this post is for you!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, which means when you click a link and make a purchase, we receive a commission.

If you’re visiting Disneyland in September and are hoping for some comfortable clothes that are also on-theme with the season and your fan-favorite Disney characters, you’re in luck! The weather in Anaheim is usually gorgeous in September — just starting to cool down from the warmer months.

Disneyland!

The average temperature in Anaheim in September is around 85ºF at the warmest time of the day, and the temperature drops to around 65ºF in the evenings, and stays that cool until around noon the next day! This means that when packing, you’ll likely want to dress in layers so that you’re warm in the mornings and evenings, but cool around midday when it’s hot.

Fall at Disneyland

So, without further ado, let’s check out some outfit inspiration for Disneyland in September.

Fall on Main Street Outfit

If you’re hoping to go ahead and lean into the fall vibes while still being comfy, this outfit is for you!

We started off with this ‘Bibbidi Bobbidi BOO’ orange pumpkin tee. You can honestly wear any Disney fall-themed tee you like, or even just a plain orange top. A tank top also works! Next, we paired it with a black and white plaid skirt, some black ears, and a black park bag. You could also wear black jeans or shorts with this and it would still be adorable.

Cozy and Comfy

Ready to celebrate where all the magic started? This comfy Disney outfit does just that!

This whole outfit is themed to the Big Cheese himself: Mickey! We started off with some biker shorts, but if it’s a chillier day, you might opt for some black leggings. Next, we paired it with this Walt Disney Studios sweatshirt, but you can swap it for any Disney-themed sweatshirt or hoodie. In September, it’s probably smart to layer a white tank top or tee underneath. Next, add ears or an ear scrunchie, some comfy sneakers or other shoes (bonus points if they’re also Disney-themed), and some jewelry.

Merida-Inspired Outfit

If you’re headed to the parks and are hoping to dress up a little more, whether it be for date night or for a few photos, this is a great outfit for that!

Something about Merida just screams fall to us — probably the earth-tone colors. For this outfit, we love this emerald green blouse paired with the cropped corduroy trousers. Next, pair it with some leather sneakers, gold jewelry, and a park bag!

Winnie the Pooh Outfit

This Pooh-inspired outfit could be great for a fall day!

Start off with some yellow leggings or biker shorts depending on the weather, and then match it with a cozy oversized red sweater or tee. Next, pair it with some cozy socks and shoes — if it’s a bit chillier we love these fuzzy sandals. Add some jewelry and a park bag, and you’re good to go!

Minnie Mouse Outfit

You can never go wrong by dressing like Minnie herself!

Pair a blue skirt — it’s better if it has some sort of polka dots — with a black tank. In September, we might opt for a thin, black long-sleeved top. Next, add some yellow sneakers. To complete the look, add some Minnie Ears, jewelry, and a park bag.

Well, folks, there you have it! We hope you found some inspiration on what to wear to Disneyland in September. There’s plenty more where this came from, so make sure to follow along for more.

Looking for more outfit inspiration? Click here to see what to wear to Disneyland in July!

Which of these outfit options is your favorite? Let us know in the comments!

Post a Comment

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

