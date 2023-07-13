What trains the brain is definitely beneficial – health

New drugs against Alzheimer’s disease are said to slow down the progression of dementia for the first time. But after several failed attempts, skepticism resonates. Gerontopsychiatrist Oliver Peters explains why it could still work this time.

In Germany, 1.8 million people suffer from Alzheimer’s disease. With more than 400,000 new cases each year, it is the most common form of dementia. The constant breakdown of nerve cells leads to memory loss, loss of orientation and personality changes. After decades of failure, new active ingredients give hope for a therapy. The antibodies lecanemab and donanemab are intended to prevent deposits of the protein beta-amyloid in the brain and at least slightly slow down mental decline – but they also lead to serious side effects. Lecanemab received marketing approval for the USA under the trade name Leqembi last week. Oliver Peters, head of the memory outpatient clinic at the Charité in Berlin, explains in an interview with the SZ what to think of the funds.

