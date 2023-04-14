Home Health What vaccinations do I have to redo to be next to my newborn nephew?
What vaccinations do I have to redo to be next to my newborn nephew?

“I’m an elderly person with pathologies and a grandchild has just been born who hasn’t had all the vaccinations yet. Do I need to get booster shots to protect myself? Which infections should I pay particular attention to?”

The recommended vaccinations are the flu vaccination during the winter period, the pneumococcal vaccination, and the booster shots provided for vaccination against diphtheria, groceries and whooping cough. However, it is important to remember that, especially during the first three months of life, it is above all necessary to protect the child from infections that can come from adults.

