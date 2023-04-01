In April it is already time to start intensive gardening. There is so much to do in the vegetable garden. But which vegetables to plant in April? There are a number of vegetables to plant this month. Check out the list we’ve put together for you and get to work! Also note the right growing conditions for each type of vegetable!

What vegetables to plant in April: zucchini, pumpkins and cucumbers

Zucchini, pumpkins, cucumbers and gourds are commonly called cucurbits. They can now be sown in the greenhouse and planted outdoors once the danger of frost has passed. A lot of water is required for the plants once they are established.

Sowing in April: aubergines, chili peppers and tomatoes

You still have time to sow aubergines, chillies and tomatoes. It takes a long time to mature, so get ready to sow this month. You need a heated indoor greenhouse for faster germination.

Plant celeriac now

Celeriac is just a plant that needs a long growth period. It is usually harvested in autumn/winter. April is the best time to sow them. Water adequately and keep free of weeds.

Sow beets in April

Beetroot is a low-maintenance vegetable. The plants need a fertile, well-drained soil. Don’t forget to thin out the seedlings to about 10cm when they are about 3cm tall. The plants need a lot of water once they are established.

Sow cabbage in spring

Cabbage needs nutrient-rich soil. Note that you need a lot of space for cabbage. Plant the seedlings about a meter apart. Cabbage needs a lot of water, so water regularly.

Carrot time

Now you can sow carrots. The floor should be clean and soft. Consider protecting your plants from the carrot fly. You can do that by creating a barrier, e.g. a horticultural fleece, around the plants. Thin out the seedlings once they have grown a few inches tall.

Broccoli is suitable for direct sowing

Broccoli is a heavy feeder and needs a lot of nutrients as well as a lot of water. If you plant broccoli too late in spring, it will shoot in hot weather. As with cabbage, the distance between plants should be about a meter.

What to plant in April: peas

Peas are a very low-maintenance vegetable. They will soon mature and you can harvest them in summer. They can be sown directly in the garden. Sow the seeds densely to give the plants support when they are large enough.

Sow leeks this month

Leeks are harvested in autumn. In April you can sow it directly into the ground and apply a proper cover until the seedlings are not big enough.

Plant a variety of lettuce

Lettuce is sown in April and planted out when it is big enough. Protect the young plants from snails by collecting the pests by hand. Water regularly and sufficiently, because lettuce likes a lot of water.

Plant radishes in spring

A fresh salad with radishes is very popular with many of us this season. Radishes are a fast-growing vegetable. You can sow them directly outdoors every three weeks. So you will enjoy the freshness of this vegetable all summer long.

Don’t forget spinach

Spinach can also be sown directly into the garden this month. If the weather is not warm enough, protect the seedlings with garden fleece. Spinach needs a lot of water. Provide plants with protection against snails.

Which vegetables to plant in April: Swiss chard

Swiss chard is a beautiful vegetable that should be planted in full sun or in a partially shaded spot. In April, sow chard directly in the garden. Water plentifully.

Turnips also grow quickly. They only need six weeks to harvest. You can also eat the leaves. This type of vegetable needs just as much water to thrive.