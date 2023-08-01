What vegetables to plant in August to harvest in the fall?

What vegetables to plant in August? The best varieties are those that have a short ripening period and produce a harvest in early autumn!

If you still have space in your vegetable garden, early August is a good time to make the most of it by sowing new vegetable seeds. Yes, there are some varieties that you will have to avoid as they have too long a growing season and will not mature before the cold winter, but others such as spinach, radishes, etc. are very suitable. Here’s the full list!

What should you consider when growing new vegetables in August

In August, many types of vegetables have already been harvested and there is room again for new vegetables in the bed. But what is important to consider when sowing?

When to sow the new vegetable seeds: The ideal conditions for this are on a day that is not too hot, after a rain shower. Then the soil is cool and moist, which favors good growth of the seeds. If the soil is very dry, you need to water it thoroughly the day before sowing. You should also loosen the soil and remove weeds before sowing. Depending on the condition of the soil, it can make sense to supply it with an organic long-term fertilizer such as horn shavings. So that the new vegetable plants have the best growing conditions, we recommend that you follow the so-called crop rotation. This is an annual sequence in which crops are grown in a given area according to their nutrient requirements, categorizing them into three groups – heavy, medium and light eaters. The principle is as follows: the area where you have grown beans, for example, is enriched with nitrogen and is therefore ideal for fast-eating vegetables such as cabbage. In short, crop rotation is a prerequisite for maintaining soil fertility by naturally preventing soil nutrient depletion.

What Vegetables to Plant in August – Spinach (Spinacia oleracea)

Which vegetables to plant in August – spinach is perfect for this. But, to be perfectly honest, spinach can be grown year-round as long as you choose the right varieties. If you want to sow several rows of spinach, you need to keep a distance of 30 cm between the rows and about 7 to 10 cm between the plants, so that you can work the area well with a hoe. Sow the seeds 2-3 cm deep. Keep the soil evenly moist until germination.

Suitable Spinach Varieties for August Sowing – Bazaroet, Nores and New Zealand Spinach.

Radieschen (Raphanus sativus subsp. sativus)

What Vegetables to Plant in August – Radishes are perfect because they are fast growing. They take 50 to 60 days to mature, allowing you to harvest as early as September. Sow the radishes in rows 20cm apart. It is important that the plants have a distance of 5 to 10 cm from each other. Otherwise you will harvest very small radishes.

An interesting fact about radishes – their taste changes depending on temperature and sun exposure. The warmer the sun, the hotter the radishes.

Suitable radish varieties for sowing in August – French breakfast 3, Mixed colour, Saxa 2.

Which vegetables to plant in August – chard (Beta vulgaris)

Swiss chard is one of those leafy plants that not only looks good, but is also extremely tasty and packed with vitamins. You can plant it outdoors between March and mid-August at the latest. When sowing, remember that the more the distance between plants, the larger the leaves will be. However, a guideline for the distance you should keep between rows is 30 to 40 cm and between plants 20 to 30 cm.

Chard varieties suitable for August sowing – Bright Lights, Lucullus.

Spring onions (Allium fistulosum)

Spring onions, also known as spring onions, can be grown all year round. Their green leaves enhance the flavor of soups and stews and are a wonderful addition to quark.

Sow the seeds about one centimeter deep and keep an optimal row spacing of 20 cm. Spring onions take about 8 weeks to be ready to harvest. So if you sow them in early August, you can harvest in the fall,

Spring onion varieties suitable for August sowing – White Lisbon, Red Ninja.

What Vegetables to Plant in August – Arugula (Eruca sativa)

In addition to spinach, arugula is also ideal for sowing in August. You can even start sowing arugula outdoors as early as late March to mid-September. This makes it an extremely practical culture that allows you to vary your dishes almost all year round.

Tipp: If you leave the core of the plant intact and only harvest the outer leaves, you can harvest within 10 weeks.

Loosen the soil deeply and sow the seeds in rows at least 15 cm apart, preferably even 20 cm apart. After laying the seeds, lightly pat the soil and water each row thoroughly. At temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius and more, the first harvest is possible six weeks later.

Suitable arugula varieties for sowing in August – wild rocket, salad rocket.

Grünkohl (Brassica oleracea var. Sabellica)

What Vegetables to Plant in August – If you want to harvest kale in early fall, early August is the right time to sow. Plant the seeds one to two inches deep in the ground. The planting distance should be 40 centimeters and 70 centimeters between the rows.

Tipp: As with arugula, if you only harvest the outer leaves when they are large enough, the kale will continue to develop new leaves and extend the harvest time.

Suitable kale varieties for sowing in August – black cabbage, white cabbage.

Kohlrabi (Brassica oleracea var. gongylodes)

Which vegetables to plant in August – kohlrabi prefers to germinate in warm weather and is therefore particularly suitable for starting in August. After 8-12 weeks you will see the first harvest results. When planting, make sure that the distance between plants is about 30-40 cm for optimal growth.

When you harvest kohlrabi, cut off the bulbs at the stem and remove the outer leaves. Note, however, that the leaves contain 10 times more iron and 100 times more calcium than the tuber. Even the vitamin C content of the leaves is twice as high as in the tuber. For this reason, kohlrabi should not be missing in your vegetable garden or on your menu. The leaves are delicious both fresh in salads and steamed, and the tubers make a wonderful creamy soup.

What else to consider: Kohlrabi is a biennial plant that only gives a good harvest in the first year. After that, the vegetable is dug up with the roots, and the soil takes a 4-year recovery period from kohlrabi. However, during this time you can sow another vegetable in it.

Kohlrabi varieties suitable for August sowing – Blaro

Special case: until when can you plant potatoes

The date of planting potatoes depends on climatic conditions and variety. However, with suitable weather conditions – light rain and moderate temperatures – potatoes can be planted until the end of August or even September, and the first harvest is possible in 100 days.

Plant the potatoes 30 to 35 cm apart and cover them with finely loosened soil. Keep a distance of 60 to 70 cm between the rows to have enough space for digging up the young plants later. Before planting the potatoes, dig up the soil well and remove weeds.

Fast-growing varieties of potatoes are “Sirtema”, “Marygold” or “Isabell”.

