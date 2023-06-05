What vegetables to plant in June? These varieties can now be planted!

Whether asparagus, cucumbers, beans, carrots and Co. – in the vegetable garden there is already a lot to harvest from the end of May. But anyone who thinks that the sowing and gardening for the year is already over is mistaken. All passionate gardeners know it – in order to continuously enjoy fresh fruit and vegetables from your own garden, you have to sow and replant regularly. OK, so what’s up now? What vegetables to plant in June? You’ll be relieved to know that there are actually a variety of delicious vegetables that can be planted right now. In order to save you a little time, we have made some smart for you and explain below which vegetables you can still plant in June. Read on and have fun!

What vegetables to plant in June?

Growing our own fruit and veg continues to be one of the top gardening trends of summer 2023. If you want to extend harvest time into fall, you should definitely read on, because below we tell you which veggies you can plant in June. Especially if you have a small garden and want to make the most of it, now is the right time to start gardening.

Plant radishes in June

Whether in a salad, with creamy spreads or on their own as a crunchy, healthy snack – radishes are an integral part of our menu in the summer months and enrich our kitchen. Due to the short cultivation period, radishes are ready to harvest after about 4 weeks and are therefore a great vegetable to plant in June. In addition, you can easily grow radishes not only in the garden, but also on the balcony. Radishes like it sunny to half-shady and a half-shady place is very important, especially in midsummer. Strong sunlight and the summer heat change the taste and can make radishes prone to bolting. Since radishes are weak feeders, do not fertilize the soil with minerals or too much before planting. Good neighbors for radishes are tomatoes, corn, carrots, beans, peas, kohlrabi and cabbage.

grow potatoes

Many people think that to get a harvest you have to plant potatoes in the spring. But that is only half true, because depending on the variety, you can plant the vegetables in June. Potatoes prefer a light and warm place and the soil should be light to medium heavy. To improve the quality of the soil, you can use a natural fertilizer. For a successful intercropping, combine potatoes with vegetables with lower nutritional requirements. Good neighbors for potatoes include spinach, kohlrabi, corn, onions, broad beans, garlic, broccoli, cauliflower and strawberries.

Plant broccoli in June

Packed with nutrients, healthy and a real multi-talent in the kitchen, broccoli is another delicious vegetable that you can still plant in June to extend the harvest until fall. As a heavy feeder, broccoli thrives best in a sunny place with a higher lime content, and for this reason it is advisable to supply the soil with algae lime. Broccoli requires quite a lot of water and you should water the vegetables regularly during the summer. Good neighbors for broccoli are beetroot, celery, radishes, radishes, beans and chard.

growing kale

Kale has become increasingly popular in recent years and can be found in many domestic gardens. The healthy vegetable is particularly easy to care for and therefore ideal for all those new to gardening. Kale grows best in a sunny to partially shaded spot and prefers slightly alkaline soil with a pH between 6.5 and 8. To raise the pH and protect kale from clubroot, work some lime in when planting floor one. Good neighbors for kale are above all strongly fragrant plants and herbs such as sage, dill, thyme, mugwort and tomatoes. Bad neighbors, on the other hand, are heavy feeders and other types of cabbage.

grow leeks

Leeks, also known as leeks, are definitely one of the most popular types of winter vegetables. Who doesn’t love a bowl of leek soup? And if you want to harvest the delicious spears in the fall, you should plant the vegetables in June. Leeks like it sunny, but can also grow in semi-shade. For optimal growth, the soil should be moist and rich in nutrients, so incorporate some compost before you start growing. However, leeks take a lot of time and should definitely be brought forward beforehand. A distinction is made between summer leeks and winter leeks. Summer leeks should be preferred from February and winter leeks – from March or April. Good neighbors for leeks include artichokes, cucumbers, fennel, kohlrabi, potatoes, carrots, radishes, spinach and tomatoes.

Which vegetables can you still plant in June?

In addition to the above, there are other types of vegetables that can still be planted in June. In order to extend your harvest until autumn, we have created a small list for you of which vegetables can be planted in June.