What vitamins are needed in summer (and in which foods to find them)

They fight swelling and protect skin and hair. Here’s what vitamins are for in summer and in which foods to find them

What are vitamins for in the summer when colds and ailments are just a distant memory?

In reality, the heat and greater exposure to the sun facilitate the appearance of various types of ailments and disturbances, including tiredness and irritability. During this time, skin and hair also become more fragile.

That’s why it is it is essential to adjust the intake of vitamins to summer needs.

High temperatures also favor dehydration and swelling.

To lend a hand to the body in this season it is essential to enrich the daily menus with foods that provide a high content of vitamins that are involved in the functioning of the body.

Here’s what vitamins are for in summer and the foods where you can find them

Vitamin A, for healthy skin all summer long

It has excellent antioxidant properties that defend the skin from oxidative stress caused by UV rays.

To ensure it at the table you need to bet on red, yellow and orange colored foodssuch as melon, watermelon, apricots, peaches and in many other foods of vegetable origin rich in carotenoids and on foods that are a source of retinol, such as turkey meat and eggs.

Vitamin C, against swelling

This vitamin, in addition to being involved in the production of collagen, promotes blood circulation.

Thanks to its anti-inflammatory action, it reduces the risk of swelling and retention.

Among the main food sources are kiwis, lemons, watermelon, lettuce, tomatoes and many other varieties of seasonal vegetables in this period.

Vitamin B8, against hair loss

Also called biotin, vitamin B8 is an excellent ally of the skin and hair and among the vitamins to be ensured in the summer it is essential.

In fact, it ensures the physical and mental energy that is essential for tackling particularly hot summer days with more sprints.

It also counteracts hair loss because it stimulates the production of keratin.

To stock up, don’t miss vegetables, eggs, legumes and dried fruit and combine them with foods that provide zinc such as fish which helps to assimilate it.

Vitamin E, to limit sun damage

Add a handful of almonds or other varieties of dried fruit to salads or fruit salads.

They are among the richest sources of this vitamin which boasts excellent antioxidant properties.

The advantages? Helps counteract oxidative stress caused by sun exposure.

