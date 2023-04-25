What vitamins to take after 60

A correct supply of vitamins proves indispensable at any age, however after i 60 years the role of these precious substances is essential for keep healthy and ward off some of the more common ailments that accompany this phase of life.

accomplices thetissue agingthe weakening of the muscles and the increase in bone weakness, starting from the age of 60 it becomes even more important to protect the health of the body and well-being in general by paying attention to thedietwhich represents the main vitamin source in order to avoid dangerous nutritional deficiencies.

While it is essential to follow a balanced diet that ensures the intake of vitamins and mineral saltson the other hand we must not exclude the possibility of resorting to specific food supplements designed precisely to cover any deficits, the intake of which is always to be evaluated by consulting with your doctor. Among the vitamins to take when approaching the age of 60, in particular, there are undoubtedly vitamin D, vitamin C and vitamin B12.

Vitamin D

Decisive from early childhood, with advancing age the vitamin D it helps greatly to strengthen the muscular and skeletal system, preventing problems affecting muscles and bones and helping to keep away the risk of developing malattie neurodegenerativesuch as Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease.

This vitamin also preserves cognitive functions and effectively supports the functioning of the immune system. Furthermore, for the intake of vitamin D, exposure to sunlight is essential, which is often insufficient in people over 60 and which is more exposed to the appearance of osteoporosis and osteomalacia.

Any serious deficiencies are manifested, for example, by an increase in the bone fragilitya tiredness not justified by other reasons, with pain in the joints and muscles and also with an increase in difficulty concentrating.

Finally, some fish such as salmon, mackerel, but also sardines and tuna, as well as eggs and various types of dairy products, are excellent food sources of vitamin D. In the vegetable field, on the other hand, it is useful to consume large-leaf vegetables such as chicory, chard, broccoli and curly kale.

Vitamin C

Great for strengthening immunitary defense of the organism, the vitamin C it is also essential to fix iron and help reduce the loss of muscle mass which very often affects people who are no longer very young.

Furthermore, ascorbic acid is involved in many metabolic reactions in the synthesis of amino acids and collagen. It is an element that is defined as water soluble, therefore it is not stored by the body but must be taken in regularly through the consumption of certain foods.

They are rich in vitamin C, for example, all citrus fruits and other fruits such as strawberries and kiwis, but also various types of vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, peppers and tomatoes. Finally, a deficiency of this vitamin can manifest itself with some signals that must be picked up in a timely manner, including inappetencespontaneous bleeding of the gums, muscle pain and even anemia.

Vitamina B12

Complete the essential list of vitamins to take after the age of 60 vitamina B12essential for the formation of red blood cells and for the proper functioning of the nervous system.

In the elderly, in particular, there may be a certain difficulty in absorbing vitamin B12 often due to changes in mood gastric functions or to the reduced intake of foods that are rich in them, such as foods of animal origin: meat, fish, dairy products.

Analyzing the most frequent symptoms related to vitamin B12 deficiency, finally, the development of anemia, the appearance of pallor and an increase in general weakness also appear in this case.