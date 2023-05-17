What vitamins to take every day? Here is the answer

Vitamins are energy elements that are very important for health. Without them identified processes, almost always very important for life, cannot materialize.

At school, one always learns the situation of the navigators of the past who, due to the long periods spent at sea without adequate nutrition, above all due to the low consumption of fruit and vegetables, were infected with the diseases of scurvy, a disease deduced from the lack of vitamin c.

For most of the vitamins, the daily measure essential to stay healthy has been decided and for several people a maximum limit has also been decided, which is considered calm as even an abundance of vitamins in various cases can have harmful effects.

Here are the vitamins you need to take every day: the expert speaks

When the vitamins alone are found in low quantities in our body, due to a greater need, insufficient nutrition or absorption doubts, we speak of hypovitaminosis, when their absence is limited to avitaminosis.

On the contrary, the opposite condition, hypervitaminosis, is more sporadic. Vitamins can be divided into two large groups: water-soluble and fat-soluble.

The former cannot be calculated by the body and therefore go pre-daily through the diet, in fact, we are talking about the vitamins of group B, H, PP and C. The vitamins of the second group are taken together with dietary fats and collected in the liver, of which : vitamins A, D, E and K are part of it.

A great healthy and balanced diet, this becomes better when combined with regular exercise, generally allow you to take the right measures of vitamins, without using the dreaded supplements.

The case of those who discover themselves in distinct conditions is different, for example those who are on maternity leave, those who have a particular pathology and in other situations of this kind.

However, since each person is individual and general health is involved, do-it-yourself is prohibited. Below is a list of vitamins, the functions of each of them, the foods in which they are mainly found and the daily doses according to data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità.

It is not only very important to know how to take vitamins. Even knowing when to take them can change the situation and not a little. Many people prefer to take them in the morning, before having breakfast and starting the day.

Finally, other people prefer another moment of the day. You need to create a daily schedule that is in accordance with your personal lifestyle.