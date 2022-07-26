A lot of people around the world really use it, but maybe you don’t know everything about this toothpaste. The news about it is important for brushing your teeth, here’s what you need to know.

Toothpaste, something fundamental as it helps us to heal our mouth on a daily basis. It is in fact important to use it, together with the toothbrush, to have the healthiest teeth possible.

There is a type, very well known, which has a whitening effect on the teeth that characterizes it. Let’s talk about the activated charcoal toothpaste, which can be recognized thanks to its typical black color.

A simple and economical solution, for a long time, to eliminate superficial stains of the teeth and make them return to their natural color. However, it is good to point out that you must always hear from a professional in the sector and follow the right rules in order not to damage such a delicate point of our body which is the mouth.

Activated charcoal toothpaste: everything you need to know

Activated charcoal toothpaste is a mildly abrasive toothpaste and has a high absorbency that allows you to remove surface pigments from the teeth. A more superficial method than dental whitening, however, treated with decidedly professional methods, which cannot remove deep stains.

There are still no studies proving the whitening efficacy and safety of this toothpaste. Moreover, and perhaps this detail is ignored in many, the teeth are not naturally white.

Instead, their coloring is genetically related to that of an individual’s skin, eyes and hair. The presence of stains on the teeth, if greyish or chalky, can also indicate a bigger problem such as caries or damage to the enamel.

It goes without saying that these are all cases in which you need to contact a specialist. And by the way, Constant use of activated charcoal toothpaste could compromise tooth enamel, making them sensitive to heat and cold.

Not to mention the low content of fluoride, an important substance that helps strengthen the dental enamel and counteract the acidity of the oral cavity. Therefore, before using such a toothpaste, pay a visit to the dentist who will be able to advise you on the best treatments for the individual case.

Also because, to date, scientific studies are reluctant to recommend such a toothpaste, between defects and high cost compared to other rivals on the market. It is therefore better to pay attention to what we use; especially if it can compromise our health.