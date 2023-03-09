The drug for the treatment of diabetes known as Ozempic containing the active ingredient semaglutide is becoming popular through the influencers of TikTok for its “slimming properties”. The point is that there are no drugs that can make us lose weight directly. Its active ingredient simply “suppresses appetite”, which also makes it dangerous. In addition to the potential damages of improper use of the drug, there is also the insult: it has in fact become unobtainable due to the advertising obtained on TikTok, which is a problem for diabetics who really need it. In Italy, Aifa recognizes the drug only for the treatment of diabetes. The improper popularity that the drug is gaining does not only concern Italy: we are talking about a problem that is becoming international, not only due to some naive people on TikTok, but also due to improper prescriptions. Hence the alarm of doctors against incorrect use by people with eating disorders. Western Health Agencies have simply not approved Ozempic for weight loss.

The increase in demand for Ozempic has led to shortages that are expected to continue throughout 2023 – explains a recent note from AIFA -. While supply continues to increase, it is not possible to predict with certainty when it will be sufficient to fully meet current demand. Late awareness of an out-of-stock situation can result in patients being unable to acquire needed doses, with possible clinical consequences such as hyperglycemia. […] Ozempic is indicated only for the treatment of adults with inadequately controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise. Any other use, including weight management, is off-label use and currently jeopardizes the availability of Ozempic for the indicated population.

The risks of taking Ozempic without a prescription

Dr. Rossella Strano, outpatient specialist and endocrinologist, and Dr. Giuliano Parpaglioni, nutritionist biologist, explain to Open why it is not a good idea to improvise in taking the drug to lose weight without a prescription. «Ozempic is in short supply and in the coming months it will be worse – explains Strano -, we have received an alert in order to limit the prescription of this drug. It is a kind of drug that requires prescription through a therapeutic plan, since they have a high cost and are indicated on the basis of cardiovascular or renal problems”.

Is there really no drug specifically approved for weight loss even if you are not obese or diabetic? «. There is a drug that has been approved and authorized for weight loss, from the same pharmaceutical company: the Saxenda (active principle liraglutide) present in Italy as in the rest of the world – continues the endocrinologist -, also used initially for diabetic patients. At high dosage it has been seen to have excellent weight loss capabilities. Liraglutide and semaglutide both belong to the same family of agonists receptor GLP1, an intestinal hormone that acts in reducing the sense of hunger. Produced by the cells of the small intestine, which slows down gastric emptying, giving the brain a signal that the stomach is full, thus giving a sense of satiety.

All GLP1 receptor agonists:

delaglutide

exenatide

exenatide LAR

liraglutide

lixisenatide

semaglutide

The importance of weighing risks and benefits

Why has Ozempic, which is so important in the treatment of diabetics and the obese, become attractive to those who want to lose weight? «In the diabetic patient who also has obesity problems, we killed two birds with one stone. In addition to the improvement in the glycemic profile, we also found an improvement in the metabolic profile in terms of weight reduction. This is an extra gear for us – adds Strano -, however it has not yet been approved for this purpose. This seems to me the most important junction».

As we explained at the beginning, the benefits must outweigh any risks; an assessment that changes if we pass from a diabetic to a healthy person who wants to look slimmer. In short, all these drugs are not without side effects. «Also because if we are talking about losing weight, they must also be taken in high doses – explains the doctor -. Paradoxically at low doses we manage obesity and diabetes; but some of these drugs, including Saxenda, need a higher dosage to have a slimming effect. This means that as the doses increase, the likelihood of incurring side effects also increases, which are important. You pass the nausea, but it can also give you vomiting, abdominal pain, pancreatitis and biliary tract problems. They are not to be taken lightly. I wouldn’t dream of giving such a drug to a patient who has had biliary colic in the past, or gallstones that can lead to pancreatitis as a result”.

The “reasons” of an improper success

Given that we are talking about drugs that involve a significant expense, how do you explain that Ozempic has had this unfortunate success compared to Saxenda, whose active ingredient has been approved specifically for weight loss? «Perhaps because Saxenda is administered daily – explains Strano -, because it has a half-life of about 12 hours. It must be titrated: starting with low doses and then reaching the maximum tolerated dose. Instead Oxenda requires a weekly administration, therefore convenient for diabetic and obese patients, because it means greater adherence to therapy: I get a shot and we’ll talk about it again next week». Added to this is the carelessness of those who decide to inject themselves with this drug because they have seen influencers on TikTok who recommend it, unaware of the side effects.

«Many patients suspend these drugs because they are unable to tolerate the side effects – confirms the endocrinologist -, they usually decrease during the course of therapy but must be discussed with the doctor. Who are these people who bought the drug just to lose weight?» For diabetics, however, this drug is truly a life saver. «The patient is reborn – concludes Strano -, even with low doses, because he has a deficit of these hormones on which the active ingredient acts, counterbalancing the glucagon and the counter-regulatory hormones. However, much higher doses are required in obese patients who are not diabetic. Then not everyone responds the same way. Anyone who improvises by taking this drug risks creating problems for themselves and for those who really need it». Now you will have to opt for other medications. «There are competitors, but Ozempic had given much more promising results».

Hunger management in diets

It seems that the main problem leading to the improper purchase of the drug is to prevent the failure of a low-calorie diet. «The drug is used to quench hunger – explains Parpaglioni -, and this is a big problem, because it means that many people see weight loss as a consequence of a period of suffering and hunger, of sacrifices. Instead, it must be clear that only a minority of cases suffer from hunger if the diet is done right, and therefore there is no need to take drugs to combat it”. These people have a problem (real or perceived) called excess weight. «But the only way they know to solve the problem is a conduct that will make them suffer in other ways – continues the nutritionist biologist -, from hunger. So, they look for a solution again, and risk the side effects of the drug (again, a third problem) to quench their hunger and be able to eat less without suffering. All of this is at least dysfunctional and does not take into account the body’s needs: you should never eat too little, and therefore it is useless to worry about hunger, even if you have to lose weight.

In addition to the drug’s own side effects, therefore, we also have the effect of helping people to eat too little without being affected. «Which can also lead to problems of malnutrition – concludes Parpaglioni -. A dutiful mention also to eating disorders. People suffering from anorexia or other disorders can see in this drug used off label a way to indulge the pathology, which is extremely risky. It is therefore good that the matter is monitored closely ».

Read on about Open

Read also: