There are at least six subvariants of the SarsCoV2 virus, all derived from Omicron, which are circulating mainly in China and also detected in the rest of the world. And it is on these viruses that the spotlight of scientists is focused. Kraken is the one that scientists keep most under investigation even if at the moment the World Health Organization reassures: “There is no indication of greater severity associated with these subvariants under monitoring compared to previous Omicron lineages”.

Viruses circulating in China already present in Europe The European Center for Disease Control (ECDC) reported that 540 sequences were deposited from China between 25 and 30 December 2022. Six are, in fact, the dominant subvariants: 35% was represented by the subvariant BA.5.2, 24% by BF.7, 18% by BQ.1 (Cerberus), 5% by BA.2.75 (Centaurus ), 4% from XBB (Gryphon) and 2% from BA.2. Subvariants BA.5.6, BA.4.6, BM.4.1.1 and BA.2.3.20 have also been reported. These sub-lineages encountered so far in China have been known for some time and have already circulated in Europe. They all belong to the Omicron family and none are of particular concern for their ability to evade the immune response.

Cerberus and Gryphon stopped by vaccines Even for Cerberus and Gryphon, which for a certain period had alerted the health authorities, recent studies have confirmed the effectiveness of the vaccines. To reassure the experts, moreover, the fact that at the moment no new variant has been detected. The WHO technical group on variants (TAG-VE or Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution) also confirms that all the variants of the SarsCov2 virus detected to date in China are already known.

How Kraken was born The Chinese situation continues to be monitored closely. At the same time the TAG-VE is on alert for the XBB.1.5 subvariant (renamed Kraken) which is growing rapidly in the USA and other countries. Kraken derives from a mutation of the first subvariant of Omicron XBB known as Gryphon (a recombinant of variants BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75). Reassuring news also comes from a study conducted by Japanese and US universities, published in the New England Journal of Medicine: antivirals, and in particular Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir), continue to work perfectly on the new variants of the SarsCoV2 virus. It has been demonstrated, notes the study, that “the BA.2 and BA.5 variants have a lower sensitivity to certain monoclonal antibodies than the previously circulating variants”.

In contrast, the researchers say of the antivirals, “our results suggest that remdesivir, molnupiravir, and nirmatrelvir are effective against BQ.1.1 and XBB in vitro.” This is “good news“, says Roberto Burioni, professor of Microbiology and Virology at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in a tweet, however, he comments, “public health should wake up and let’s use them”.